Confirmation

Are you sure you want to Log out from Business Standard

close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Sensex (-0.31%)
64948.66 -202.36
Nifty (-0.28%)
19310.15 -55.10
Nifty Midcap (-0.21%)
37815.40 -80.10
Nifty Smallcap (-0.54%)
5312.40 -28.95
Nifty Bank (-0.09%)
43851.05 -40.30
Heatmap

17 bodies recovered from debris of Shiv Mandir in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla

Chief Secretary of the government of Himachal Pradesh Prabodh Saxena, while speaking to ANI said that two bodies of a family are still to be recovered

Shimla landslide, Landslide

Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State | Photo: ANI Twitter

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 21 2023 | 7:26 AM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

As many as 17 bodies have been recovered so far after the tragic landslide in the Summer Hill area of the rain-battered Shimla district of Himachal Pradesh on August 14, the official said on Sunday.
Chief Secretary of the government of Himachal Pradesh Prabodh Saxena, while speaking to ANI said that two bodies of a family are still to be recovered.
"One rescue operation is going on in the Shiv Mandir and so far 17 bodies have been recovered. Two bodies of a family of seven are still to be recovered. It seems that there are three more bodies. I had a word with the district authorities and I think they will be able to recover these bodies in another 2-3 days," Saxena said.
He further said that in the next 3-4 days, the movement of heavy vehicles including those carrying apples in Kullu will start.
"On the restoration side, the emphasis now is on the movement of apples from Kullu. In the last two days, we have repaired a BBMB road in Kullu which was lying in disuse for many years. Now we are working on another portion of NH. We expect that in the next 3-4 days, the movement of heavy vehicles including those carrying apples in Kullu will start," he added.
Incessant rain has led to landslides, cloudbust and flash floods, causing significant damage in the State.

Also Read

Himachal rains: 8 houses collapse in Shimla landslide, 2 feared trapped

Railways might resume temporary trains between Shimla, Solan today

Hydropower in Himalayan states restart as floods recede but more rain looms

Massive landslide strikes Shimla's Summer Hill area, rescue op underway

IMD issues warning of heavy to very heavy rainfall in several Indian states

10 including 5 forest officials stuck in HP's Mandi, rescue ops underway

Ram Temple's sanctum sanctorum ready, idol consecration in Jan: Trust

JU student death: 13 held so far, Union minister says Centre concerned

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Pulwama

Expert-consultant conflict impacting Delhi Transport work: Officials

The government of Himachal Pradesh has declared the whole state as a 'natural calamity affected area'.
According to the latest information provided by the state government, the total monetary loss in Himachal has reached Rs 8014.61 crore since June 24.
A total of 2,022 houses have been fully damaged, and 9,615 houses have been partially damaged, with 113 landslides occurring in this year's monsoon season.
A total of 224 lost lives in the monsoon fury while 117 people died in road accidents in the state so far, according to the government bulletin.
Seventeen bodies have been recovered to date in the Summer Hill incident and further operations are underway to recover the missing bodies.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Himachal Pradesh Shimla landslide heavy rains

First Published: Aug 21 2023 | 7:26 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market UpdatesLatest News UpdatesGold-Silver PriceRBI New Guidelines for LoansStock to Watch TodayChandrayaan-3Jio Financial ServicesAP Dhillon Web SeriesTelangana Elections 2023Uniform Civil Code

Companies News

Abu Dhabi's TAQA may invest up to $2.5 bn in Adani's power units: ReportNCLAT allows Go First lessor to conduct inspection, modifies NCLT order

Election News

Telangana elections 2023: Cong to accept applications at payment of Rs 50KMP CM Chouhan transfers Rs 207 cr to 460,000 students to purchase bicycles

Technology News

Russia fines Google $32,000 for videos about the conflict in UkraineCentre makes registration mandatory for SIM card dealers: Details here

Economy News

Manufacturing push can add 50-100 bps to GDP till 2030: UBS SecuritiesLaptop can be quite a potent source of leakage: Goyal on import restriction
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionIndia NewsTechnologyPersonal FinanceHome Loan CalculatorLatest NewsEducationPartner ContentSpecialsToday's PaperAuthorPolitics News
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationList of our GST registration numberCompliance
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREE-PaperMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom Payment
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiiPhoneBS Apps
EVENTRajasthan Election 2023Telangana Election 2023Madhya Pradesh Election 2023Chhattisgarh Election 2023Mizoram Election 2023Lok Sabha Election 2024BudgetAssembly Election 2023
SPORTSAsia Cup 2023Cricket NewsWorld Cup 2023Asian Games 2023
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon