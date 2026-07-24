IRS officer Satya Pal Kumar appointed FIU director; 20 JS posted

Indian Revenue Services (IRS) officer Satya Pal Kumar has been appointed as director of the Financial Intelligence Unit as part of a major joint secretary-level reshuffle effected by the Union government on Friday.

Kumar is a 2005-batch IRS officer of the Income Tax Department cadre.

The FIU is a national agency under the Union finance ministry responsible for receiving, processing, analysing and disseminating information relating to suspect financial transactions in Indian economic channels to various enforcement agencies.

Among the other key appointments made by the Appointments Committee of the Cabinet (ACC), Avanish Kumar Mishra, ISS (2000), was named joint secretary in the Department of Administrative Reforms and Public Grievances.

Abhijit Phukon, IES (2004), was appointed joint secretary in the Department of Agriculture and Farmers Welfare.

The ACC further appointed Sudhir Shyam, IES (1999) as joint secretary in the Department of Investment and Public Asset Management, Kuldip Narayan, IAS (2005), as Adviser in NITI Aayog.

V Lalithalakshmi, IAS (2008), was posted as professor at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration (LBSNAA), and Sajeesh Kumar N, IRTS (2002), as joint secretary in the Department of Social Justice and Empowerment.