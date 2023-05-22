close

4 Special police teams constituted to probe Thanjavur liquor deaths

The police have constituted four special teams to probe the death of two persons at the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) bar in Thanjavur district

IANS Chennai
Last Updated : May 22 2023 | 2:13 PM IST
The police have constituted four special teams to probe the death of two persons at the Tamil Nadu State Marketing Corporation (Tasmac) bar in Thanjavur district.

The post-mortem report of the two deceased, Kuppuswamy (66), a daily wage earner and Vivek (35), a taxi driver, have revealed the presence of Cyanide and no traces of methyl alcohol.

The investigating team is probing how the two drank cyanide-laced liquor. It had already taken into custody the manager and two employees of the Tasmac bar and was questioning them.

The Tamil Nadu revenue department has sealed the Tasmac outlet at South East Rampart road in Thanjavur from where the duo had consumed the liquor.

The Thanjavur police have already registered a case under Section 174 of the IPC of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc).

The police were conducting raids in Thanjavur district after the death of 22 people by consuming spurious liquor in Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

According to the district police officers, Thanjavur police have registered 149 cases of illicit liquor sales in the district since the crackdown against illicit liquor following the twin hooch tragedies at Villupuram and Chengalpattu districts.

Topics : Police Tamil Nadu

First Published: May 22 2023 | 2:13 PM IST

