Weather update: Delhi records coldest morning, temp drops below normal

The national capital recorded a significant dip in temperatures on Wednesday as the mercury fell to about 4.9 degrees Celsius

Sudeep Singh Rawat New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 11 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

Delhi witnessed the coldest morning of the season on Wednesday as the minimum temperature dipped to 4.9 degrees Celsius, which was 4.7 degrees below normal, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). 
 
The weather department also mentioned that the maximum temperature is expected to be around 23 degrees Celsius and the sky will also remain clear today.

This is not the first time Delhi's temperature has dropped below average as the national capital recorded 8.2 degrees Celsius on Tuesday, 1.2 degrees below the season's average.
 
On December 8, the temperature was 8 degrees Celsius, two degrees lower than the season's average. 
 
 
The weather department predicted last week that the temperature in Delhi will record a significant drop from December 10 onwards, marking the onset of cold wave conditions in the national capital.
 
Along with Delhi, several northern states such as Punjab, Haryana, and Western Uttar Pradesh are expected to reel under severe cold till December 14.

Delhi’s AQI is poor

According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in the national capital remained poor on Wednesday. It was recorded at 224 on Tuesday morning. 
 
The air quality in Delhi was 'poor' with a thin layer of smog covering parts of the metropolitan city and limiting visibility on Monday.
Out of the 39 monitoring stations, only RK Puram recorded quality in the 'severe' category.
 
The AQI is considered good if it is between 0 and 50 and satisfactory if it is between 51 and 100. If the AQI ranges 101-200 is moderate, 201-300 is poor, 301-400 is very poor and 401-500 is severe.

Topics : IMD weather forecast weather forecasts Delhi weather Season’s coldest day

First Published: Dec 11 2024 | 11:21 AM IST

