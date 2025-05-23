Friday, May 23, 2025 | 11:11 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 48-hour bandh by Meitei org affects normal life in Manipur's Imphal valley

48-hour bandh by Meitei org affects normal life in Manipur's Imphal valley

All business establishments, educational institutions, government and private offices remained closed and public transport remained off the roads.

Manipur police search operation

Bandh supporters enforced the bandh at Uripok, Singjamei and Kwakeithel in Imphal West district. | Image: ANI

Press Trust of India Imphal
3 min read Last Updated : May 23 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Listen to This Article

The 48-hour state-wide bandh called by Meitei organisation Coordinating Committee on Manipur Integrity (COCOMI) in protest against the removal of the state's name from a government bus affected normal life in the five districts of Imphal Valley for the second day on Friday.

All business establishments, educational institutions, government and private offices remained closed and public transport remained off the roads.

Except for medical emergencies and those seeking to go to Ukhrul district to attend Shirui Lily festival, no other private vehicles are allowed to ply on the roads.

Several women bandh supporters stopped vehicles of central security forces in different parts of Bishnupur and Thoubal districts and pasted "Manipur/ Kangleipak" on the windshields of security vehicles. Kangleipak is the ancient name of Manipur.

 

On Friday morning roadside vegetable vendors had opened their stalls at Andro Parking, Kongba and Khurai areas in Imphal East district but bandh supporters told them to close their stalls.

Also Read

Security, Manipur Security

48-hour bandh in Manipur's Imphal over state name row disrupts normal life

Security, Manipur Security

10 cadres killed, huge cache recovered near Indo-Myanmar border in Manipur

Security, Manipur Security

Operations continue after 10 militants gunned down in Manipur's Chandel

Security, Manipur Security

Manipur Police denies existence of Kuki group that threatened Meiteis

Security, Manipur Security

Kuki group warns Meiteis against entering 'their areas' during Ukhrul fest

Bandh supporters enforced the bandh at Uripok, Singjamei and Kwakeithel in Imphal West district.

On Thursday night bandh supporters staged a torch rally for 2 km and raised slogans stating "Manipur cannot be obliterated."  Central forces personnel have been deployed at strategic places across all points leading to the Raj Bhavan.

The Manipur government on Wednesday ordered a probe into the allegations that security personnel forced to cover the state's name on a bus taking journalists to the Shirui Lily festival.

It was alleged that security forces had stopped the state-run bus, on which journalists were being taken by the government to cover the tourism festival in Ukhrul district on Tuesday, and forced the Directorate of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) staffers to cover the state's name written on the windshield with a white paper.

The government formed a two-member inquiry committee, and said that it will "examine facts and circumstances involving security personnel and Manipur State Road Transport Bus carrying media persons to cover the Manipur Shirui festival on May 20 near Gwaltabi checkpost", according to an order issued by the Home Department.

"The committee shall look into lapses, if any and suggest measures to prevent recurrence of such a situation in future," it said.

The committee, comprising Commissioner (Home) N Ashok Kumar and Secretary Th Kirankumar Singh, has been asked to submit its report within 15 days, it added.

Amid outrage over the incident, COCOMI called a 48-hour general strike from Wednesday midnight, and demanded an apology from Governor Ajay Kumar Bhalla, and the resignation of Security Advisor Kuldiep Singh, DGP Rajiv Singh and Chief Secretary Prashant Kumar Singh.

"The decision to have Manipur removed from a state bus itself is anti-Manipur, absolutely challenges the idea of Manipur and its historical and cultural identity," COCOMI convenor Khuraijam Athouba said.

"The people of Manipur demand to know under whose authority the decision was taken. It should be clarified to the public within 48 hours," he added.

The Shirui Lily festival is being held after a gap of two years as the state, ravaged by ethnic clashes between Meiteis and Kuki-Zo community, limps back to normalcy amid the President's Rule, which was imposed in February following the resignation of N Biren Singh as the chief minister.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

fire, forest fire, shimla forest fire, shimla fire

LIVE news updates: Forest fire trigger landmine blasts along LoC in Poonch

Air Quality Index. PM2.5, PM10, Delhi Air Pollution

Delhi's air quality improves to 'satisfactory', AQI recorded at 96

Indian army, security forces

SIA raids house linked to terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch

Naxal in Chhattisgarh

Basavaraju, other slain Naxalites, carried bounty of Rs 3.33 cr: Police

Indian army, security forces

Encounter between security forces and terrorists enters day 2 in Kishtwar

Topics : Manipur Imphal Manipur govt

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 23 2025 | 11:08 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayIPL 2025 Orange Cap LeaderboardBorana Weaves IPO Allotment StatusChris Wood Stock Market OutlookDividend TodayQ4 Results TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon