Home / India News / Manipur Police denies existence of Kuki group that threatened Meiteis

Press Trust of India Imphal
2 min read Last Updated : May 15 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

Manipur Police have denied the existence of 'Kuki Zo Village Volunteers Eastern Zone' group which had issued a directive threatening members of the Meitei community against entering Kuki areas during the upcoming state-level tourism event of 'Shirui Lily Festival'.

In a statement, police said, "It has come to the notice of Manipur Police that a press statement dated 11th May 2025 issued by one unknown organisation Kuki Zo Village Volunteer-Eastern Zone (KZVV-EZ), is being circulated on social media and local vernaculars. The unknown organisation has warned members of the Meitei community against entering or crossing Kuki-inhabited areas for the upcoming Shirui Festival."  Following an enquiry by the district police, no such organisation has been found, it said, requesting the general public "not to believe such unfounded and baseless press note issued by the unknown organisation".

 

"Police will make adequate security arrangements to ensure and facilitate free movement of the public during the Shirui Festival," it said.

It also urged the public to cooperate with the police for ensuring security related to Shirui Festival.

The Shirui Festival is held in honour of the state flower Shirui Lily, which is found in the hills of Tangkhul Naga-dominated Ukhrul district. The festival is scheduled from May 20 to May 24.

Meanwhile, NSCN, in a statement, has called the directives of the Kuki group as "outrageous" and "provocative".

"NSCN shall not tolerate if KZVV EZ makes any wild attempt to disturb the streaming tourists targeting any particular community travelling to Ukhrul/Shirui village. Let this message be loud and clear that the territorial jurisdiction of the so-called Kukiland doesn't cover even an inch of Naga territory in Ukhrul," it said.

On the other hand, Kuki group 'Village Volunteers Eastern Zone' has stated that it has "no affiliation" and "no connection" with the Kuki Zo Village Volunteers Eastern Zone.

More than 250 people have been killed and thousands rendered homeless in ethnic conflict between Imphal Valley-based Meiteis and adjoining hills-based Kuki-Zo groups since May 2023.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: May 15 2025 | 10:41 AM IST

