Monday, June 02, 2025 | 09:50 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / 578 cultural artefacts returned from US to India since 2016: Govt

578 cultural artefacts returned from US to India since 2016: Govt

Since 2016, the US government has facilitated the return of many trafficked or stolen antiquities

India USA

The government said in the last 11 years, India has taken "big steps" to protect its culture and share it with the world. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 02 2025 | 9:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The total number of cultural artefacts returned from the US to India since 2016 stands at 578, the maximum number of such antiquities returned by any country to India, the government said on Monday.

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) of the government in a statement outlined some of the key projects and milestones in the country's culture and tourism sectors.

"Bringing back the nation's lost heritage has been a priority for the government. Before 2013, only 13 stolen antiquities had been returned to India from abroad. However, since 2014, 642 stolen antiquities have been traced and are at various stages of being brought back to the country," it said.

 

Over the past 11 years, under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, India's cultural journey has "flourished like a rangoli: colorful, rooted in tradition and open to the world", the government said.

"We must keep our culture, civilisation and values alive, preserve and enhance our spirituality and diversity, while continuously modernising technology, infrastructure, education and health systems," Modi was quoted as saying in the statement.

Also Read

Cheque

Claim about ban on black ink usage for writing cheques is false: PIB

ibc

NCLAT scraps audit, reinstates Resolution Professional at Golden Tobacco

Swarup Kumar Saha, Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer, Punjab & Sind Bank

Govt extends tenure of Punjab & Sind Bank MD S K Saha till Feb 2027

GDP

LIVE news updates: Nomura forecasts India's GDP growth to slide from 6.5% to 6.2% in FY26

GDP

Nomura forecasts India's GDP growth to slide from 6.5% to 6.2% in FY26

Since 2016, the US government has facilitated the return of many trafficked or stolen antiquities.

"Ten antiquities were returned during PM's visit to USA in June 2016; 157 antiquities during his visit in September 2021 and a further 105 antiquities during his visit in June 2023. The total number of cultural artefacts returned from the US to India since 2016 stands at 578. This is the maximum number of cultural artefacts returned by any country to India," it said.

The government said in the last 11 years, India has taken "big steps" to protect its culture and share it with the world.

"Ancient temples have been restored, holy places improved and old traditions brought back to life. At the same time, new roads, clean facilities and better services have made it easier for people to visit these places," the statement said.

India is also celebrating its heroes from every region and background. From festivals and yoga to music and art, "our culture is now being seen and respected in many countries", it said.

"People around the world are showing interest in India's way of life. Today, India's rich culture is not only shining at home but also spreading light across the world," the government said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Instagram influencer Sharmishtha Panoli

Jailed influencer files plea in Kolkata court, says basic amenities denied

Supreme Court, SC

NEET-PG 2025 deferred as SC asks NBEMS to conduct exam in single shift

amit shah oath

Expand loan facility to Primary Agricultural Credit Societies: Amit Shah

Salman Khurshid

Is it so difficult to be patriotic, asks Khurshid amid Op Sindoor outreach

Delhi High Court

Hosps shouldn't insist on ID proof of rape survivors seeking abortion: HC

Topics : Narendra Modi Press Information Bureau United States

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 02 2025 | 9:46 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayStocks To Buy TodayGold-Silver Price TodayDividend TodayWhy Market Crash TodayLeela Hotels IPOLive News TodayIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon