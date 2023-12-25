Army chief arrives in Jammu to review security amid anti-terror operation

Chief of the Army Staff reached Jammu and later, left for the Rajouri-Poonch sector to review the operational preparedness | Photo: PTI

Army chief General Manoj Pande arrived here on Monday to review the prevailing security situation in the Jammu region amid a massive ongoing operation to track down the terrorists behind a recent ambush on Army vehicles that left four soldiers dead in the border district of Poonch, officials said.

The chief of Army staff reached Jammu and later, left for the Rajouri-Poonch sector to review the operational preparedness of the force and the prevailing security situation, a defence spokesperson said.

General Officer Commanding-in-Chief, Northern Command Lieutenant General Upendra Dwivedi, General Officer Commanding of the Jammu-based White Knight Corps Lieutenant General Sandeep Jain and senior civil administration and police officers are camping in the twin districts of Rajouri and Poonch to supervise the anti-terrorist operation and maintain law and order.

The four soldiers were killed after their vehicles were ambushed by the terrorists at Dhatyar Morh between Dhera Ki Gali and Buffliaz in the Surankote area of Poonch on Thursday.

In the aftermath of the attack, three civilians, aged between 27 and 42 years, were allegedly picked up by the Army for questioning. They were found dead on December 22.

The officials said a massive search operation continues near the scene of the ambush, covering both Surankote and the Thanamandi forest in nearby Rajouri district.

Mobile internet remained suspended in Poonch and Rajouri for the third straight day.

The services were suspended early Saturday following the killing of the three civilians within hours after they were allegedly picked up by security personnel for questioning in connection with Thursday's ambush.

The Jammu and Kashmir administration announced compensation and jobs to the families of the deceased civilians on Saturday and said the medico-legal formalities were conducted and legal action in the matter was initiated by the appropriate authority.

The Army has ordered a thorough internal investigation into the deaths of the three civilians and said it is committed to extending full support and cooperation in the probe.

In a post on X on December 23, the Additional Directorate General of Public Information (ADGPI) of the Indian Army said: "Search operations by the security forces are continuing in the area of operations after the incident of 21 Dec 23. Reports have been received regarding three civilian deaths in the area. The matter is under investigation. Indian Army stands committed to extending full support and cooperation in the conduct of investigations.