71 'anti-nationals' arrested in Assam after Pahalgam attack: CM Himanta

In a post on X, Sarma said one person each was arrested from Kokrajhar, Goalpara and South Salmara-Mankachar districts

Sarma had, on May 2, threatened to take stringent action against those who raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Guwahati
Three more people have been apprehended in Assam for allegedly being involved in "anti-national" activities, following the Pahalgam terror attack, taking the total number of such arrests to 71 so far, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Monday.

In a post on X, Sarma said one person each was arrested from Kokrajhar, Goalpara and South Salmara-Mankachar districts.

"71 Anti-Nationals are now behind bars! @assampolice is strictly monitoring the digital space," he added.

Earlier, opposition AIUDF MLA Aminul Islam was arrested on sedition charges for allegedly "defending" Pakistan and its complicity in the Pahalgam terror attack.

After getting bail in the case, Islam was detained under the National Security Act (NSA).

 

Sarma had, on May 2, threatened to take stringent action against those who raised the 'Pakistan zindabad' slogan in the aftermath of the Jammu and Kashmir terror attack last month.

