752 Covid cases, 4 deaths reported in 24 hours, highest rise since May

The death toll was recorded at 5,33,332 with four new deaths -- two from Kerala, one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka -- reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated

covid, coronavirus, corona

Photo: ANI | Twitter

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 23 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

India saw a single-day rise of 752 coronavirus infections, the highest since May 21, 2023, while the active cases have increased to 3,420, according to Union health ministry data updated on Saturday.
The death toll was recorded at 5,33,332 with four new deaths -- two from Kerala, one each in Rajasthan and Karnataka -- reported in a span of 24 hours, the data updated at 8 am stated.
The country's Covid case tally stood at 4.50 crore (4,50,07,964).
The number of people recuperated from the disease has increased to 4,44,71,212, and the national recovery rate stands at 98.81 per cent, according to the health ministry's website. The fatality rate stands at 1.19 per cent.
The ministry's website stated that 220.67 crore doses of Covid vaccine have been administered in the country so far.

Topics : Coronavirus corona Coronavirus Tests

First Published: Dec 23 2023 | 11:27 AM IST

