AAP to protest in Delhi during CM Kejriwal's questioning at CBI office

Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case, to which the Chief Minister said he would appear for questioning

ANI Politics
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal

Last Updated : Apr 16 2023 | 7:04 AM IST
Aam Aadmi Party will stage a protest in the national capital during the questioning of party supremo and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal at the CBI office on Sunday, sources said.

Kejriwal has been summoned by the CBI in connection with the Delhi Excise policy case, to which the Chief Minister said he would appear for questioning.

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann would accompany Kejriwal to the CBI office on Sunday morning.

During his visit to the CBI office, Kejriwal's cabinet colleagues and all the MPs of AAP will also be with him.

In a major development in the Delhi excise policy case, the CBI summoned Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal for questioning in connection with the liquor policy case, on April 16.

AAP leaders said Kejriwal will appear before CBI for questioning.

The CBI move drew sharp criticism from Delhi's ruling party while BJP leader Meenakshi Lekhi said that if the probe agency summoned Kejriwal, it must have had "some corruption charges" against him.

Former Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia, a key aide of Kejriwal, is in jail over alleged irregularities in the excise case.

AAP leader Sanjay Singh made corruption allegations against the Modi government after CBI decision to summon Kejriwal in the excise case.

He said the "conspiracy hatched" against Kejriwal will not silence his voice.

"Arvind Kejriwal has been sent a CBI summon. I'd like to tell the PM, 'you and your government are neck-deep in corruption and Arvind Kejriwal's fight will not stop with this CBI summons. Your conspiracy to arrest, jail and take action against Arvind Kejriwal on April 16 will not stifle his voice," he said at a press conference.

Sanjay Singh alleged that Kejriwal had been summoned because he tried to "expose BJP's corruption" in the Delhi Assembly.

"In Delhi Assembly, CM Kejriwal tried to make the nation understand through a very convincing and detailed way about the whole corruption...His (Kejriwal) voice will reach every house, every village, every locality..." he said.

Topics : Arvind Kejriwal | AAP | Delhi | CBI

First Published: Apr 16 2023 | 7:03 AM IST

