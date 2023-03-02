JUST IN
BJP converted Jharkhand into grazing ground in 20 yrs: CM Hemant Soren
Business Standard

Delhi excise policy case: When will CM Arvind Kejriwal resign, asks BJP

The BJP also termed Manish Sisodia's resignation letter submitted on Tuesday not having any date as playing with the Constitution

Arvind Kejriwal | BJP | Delhi

IANS  |  New Delhi 

Arvind Kejriwal
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal (Photo: ANI)

Describing Arvind Kejriwal as the kingpin of the Delhi liquor policy 'scam', the BJP asked on Wednesday as to when will the Chief Minister resign, after two of his ministers -- Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- stepped down on Tuesday.

The BJP also termed Manish Sisodia's resignation letter submitted on Tuesday not having any date as playing with the Constitution.

Accusing Kejriwal's PA of trying to tamper with evidence by destroying four mobile phones, BJP spokesperson Gaurav Bhatia asked whether the strings of the scam are connected to Kejriwal.

Bhatia said that the decision to constitute a Group of Ministers (GoM) was taken at a Cabinet meeting in 2021, which was chaired by Kejriwal.

"This proves that the mastermind of the excise policy scam is Kejriwal himself," Bhatia said, as he demanded the resignation of Kejriwal and another of his ministers, Kailash Gehlot.

"Out of the three ministers in the GoM, two -- Manish Sisodia and Satyendar Jain -- have already stepped down. When will the third minister -- Kailash Gehlot -- resign," Bhatia asked.

Bhatia also said that merely getting the 'pawns' to resign will not work.

"Kejriwal should immediately resign to ensure a fair probe by the investigating agencies," Bhatia said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 07:01 IST

`
