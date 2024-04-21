Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Aditya solar mission continuously sending data about Sun: Isro chief

"We are looking into the sun in a continuous manner - UV magnetic charges observation, corona graph observation, X-ray observation and other things," he said

ISRO Chairman S Somanath

All observations will happen now but the results will be known later, he said. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Kolkata
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 21 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Listen to This Article

ISRO chief S Somnath on Sunday said that the Aditya L I solar mission of the premier space research agency is continuously sending data about the Sun.
Somnath, who was speaking to reporters here after being conferred a special award by jewellery major P C Chandra Group, said several instruments of the spacecraft are working continuously to feed data on many aspects.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
"We are looking into the sun in a continuous manner - UV magnetic charges observation, corona graph observation, X-ray observation and other things," he said.
India's first solar mission craft, Aditya-L1 spacecraft was launched on September 2, 2023.
"As we are keeping this satellite for five years, the observation will be analysed as a long-term measure. It is not like your instant news that something has been reported about the sun today, something else will happen tomorrow, things will happen every day," he explained.
All observations will happen now but the results will be known later, he said.
"Eclipse happens as the sun is blocked by the moon. It is not like that anything happens within the sun during an eclipse. But obviously, our mission is also collecting data about the sun before, during and after an eclipse, Somnath said, while answering a question on whether the mission will throw light on the solar eclipse.
Speaking about collaborations with other space agencies, he said ISRO is building a joint satellite NISAR (NASA-ISRO Synthetic Aperture Radar).

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : ISRO Solar mission

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 21 2024 | 11:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEWipro Q4 PreviewJAC 10th Result 2024 DeclaredLSG vs CSK Playing 11IPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon