After election, BJP won't show its face in Rajasthan says CM Ashok Gehlot

Rajasthan Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot took a jibe at BJP on Thursday ahead of the state assembly elections.

Attacking the Saffron party, Gehlot said that BJP is annoyed by the fact that it could not topple the Government in Rajasthan. "The BJP formed Government in Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh after toppling the Government, but it could not do so in Rajasthan, hence it is annoyed.

Addressing a Press Conference in Jaipur, Chief Minister Ashok Gehlot said "The Prime Minister and his entire team is campaigning here in Rajasthan but they will be staying here only till November 25 elections, after that the party won't show its face".

Speaking on the Mahadev App controversy in Chhattisgarh, CM Ashok Gehlot said "The way these people do conspiracies, recently the matter of Mahadev App came forward, and they had conspired to arrest Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel...I feel sad...they are making the PM talk about Mahadev App and Lal diary, after planning about it...There is no proper investigation, nothing solid and PM is speaking about it".

Gehlot also slammed the centre for misusing the Central agencies like ED and CBI. Attacking the Central agencies, Gehlot said that the ED and CBI are just being used to topple the Government.

"These agencies (ED, IT) are important, their actual work is for the economic offender...their attention should be directed there so that the country's economy remains strong and economic offences don't take place...Their work (in that direction) has ceased for nine years, just making the government topple and rise and for that, they threaten MLAs to make them change their party. They are trying to make the government topple in Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra...with ED's pressure and IT raid", Gehlot said.

Meanwhile, the BJP has also made critical statements against the Congress amid the political tussle going on in the state.

Earlier, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan said that Gehlot Government has destroyed Rajasthan in the last five years.

"Under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the people of Rajasthan are eager to bring the double-engine government in the state because in five years, the Ashok Gehlot government has destroyed Rajasthan. Rajasthan is number one in corruption, women atrocities, cyber crime, paper leak cases and number one in riot and terror cases. It has become an alternative to bad governance, so people will remove them and bring the BJP government," CM Chouhan had said.

Also Read Rajasthan assembly elections 2023: Ashok Gehlot - Congress' magician Rajasthan elections: People will make Mission 156 a success, says CM Gehlot Rajasthan CM Gehlot issues apology for 'corruption' remark in judiciary Rajasthan Assembly Elections 2023: All you need to know about the state State Assembly polls LIVE: Priyanka Gandhi to hold rally in Churu today Who is Gurpatwant Singh Pannun, the target of 'assassination bid' in the US HC questions order issued by GST authorities to cancel firm's registration Rescue operations at Silkyara tunnel to take 12-14 hours more: Khulbe Plea for review of same-sex marriages verdict in SC for open court hearing Cop killed, 6 injured in firing to take control of Kapurthala gurudwara

Rajasthan election for 199 seats is scheduled for November 25 and the results will be announced on December 3.