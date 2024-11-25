Business Standard
Home / India News / After SC's intervention, CAQM relaxes GRAP curbs for schools in Delhi-NCR

After SC's intervention, CAQM relaxes GRAP curbs for schools in Delhi-NCR

Responding to the court’s directive, the CAQM issued an order relaxing key restrictions under GRAP Stages III and IV. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Nitin Kumar New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

Following the Supreme Court’s intervention, the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) has relaxed restrictions under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP) to allow hybrid classes for schools and colleges in Delhi-NCR. The move enables educational institutions to conduct classes in both physical and online modes, addressing challenges posed by prolonged closures during severe air pollution.
 
The Supreme Court, in its directive earlier in the day, highlighted the adverse effects of school closures, including the disruption of mid-day meal schemes, limited access to online education for many students, and the lack of air purifiers at home. The court urged the CAQM to consider relaxing restrictions under GRAP Stages III and IV to balance public health and educational needs.
 
 
The Bench, comprising Justices Abhay S Oka and Augustine George Masih, also emphasised the urgent need for a decision by Tuesday.
 
Responding to the court’s directive, the CAQM issued an order relaxing key restrictions under GRAP Stages III and IV.
 
Under the revised guidelines, classes up to Class 12 in schools, as well as those in colleges and educational institutions, will now be conducted in a hybrid mode—both physical and online—wherever online facilities are available.
 
This applies to the National Capital Territory (NCT) of Delhi and the districts of Gurugram, Faridabad, Ghaziabad, and Gautam Buddh Nagar.
 
The decision allows students and their guardians to choose the online mode of education, if feasible, ensuring flexibility in continuing education amidst air pollution concerns.
 

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 10:08 PM IST

