Man held for stealing flower pots set up for G20 event in Gurugram

police have arrested one person in connection with a case related to of flower pots set up for the event, police said on Wednesday.

Earlier a video had earlier gone viral on social media, which showed two people purportedly stealing the flower pots kept on the Delhi- expressway.

The accused has been identified as one 50-year-old Manmohan, a resident of .

"Police have seized the stolen flower pots and the car used in the theft," said Gurugram police.

Gurugram Metropolitan Development Authority, Joint CEO, SK Chahal has taken cognizance of the situation.

"It has come to our cognizance and action will be taken against them," SK Chahal said.

The incident took place on Monday in front of the Ambience mall on the Delhi-Gurugram expressway and the men in the video can be seen putting the flower pots in the SUV.

Further details are awaited.

India is holding the Presidency of for one year, till November 30, 2023. The forum will bring together the member countries, guest countries, and international organisations invited by India. Through the Sherpa Track, 13 Working Groups and 2 initiatives will meet under India's Presidency to discuss priorities and provide recommendations.

The first G20 Environment and Climate Sustainability Working Group (ECSWG) meeting concluded in Bengaluru on a positive note with all G20 countries expressing support on the themes outlined by MoEF & CC for India's Presidency.

