Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Allahabad HC grants bail to Dhananjay Singh, refuses stay on 7 yr jail

After hearing the criminal appeal filed by the former MP and his associate on April 24, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh had reserved the order

Judiciary, law, gavel

Photo: Pexels

Press Trust of India Prayagraj
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 27 2024 | 2:42 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Allahabad High Court on Saturday granted bail to former MP Dhananjay Singh but refused his plea to suspend or stay a seven-year imprisonment sentence passed by a district court in a 2020 kidnapping and extortion case.
After the high court order, Singh will be released on bail but he cannot contest the election.
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel
The MP-MLA court in Jaunpur on March 6, sentenced Singh and his associate Santosh Vikram to seven years of rigorous imprisonment in a 2020 case of the kidnapping and extortion of Namami Gange project manager Abhinav Singhal.
After hearing the criminal appeal filed by the former MP and his associate on April 24, Justice Sanjay Kumar Singh had reserved the order.
This appeal was filed against the judgement passed by the special judge, Jaunpur MP/MLA on March 6.
Singh's wife Srikala Reddy is contesting elections from the Jaunpur parliamentary constituency on the Bahujan Samaj Party ticket.
Singh was reportedly preparing to contest the Lok Sabha elections from Jaunpur seat but his conviction made him ineligible to contest the election.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : Allahabad High Court Allahabad Lok Sabha Lok Sabha elections

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 27 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEEVM-VVPAT VerificationTikTok | ByteDanceTech Mahindra Q4 ResultsIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon