Amarnath Yatra: 6 pilgrims injured in bus collision in J&K's Ramban

Amarnath Yatra: 6 pilgrims injured in bus collision in J&K's Ramban

Officials said that the accident occurred due to failure of the brakes of one of the buses which then hit two other vehicles

The accident took place near Chanderkoot, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said (Representative Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Ramban/Jammu
Last Updated : Jul 05 2025 | 10:38 AM IST

At least six Amarnath pilgrims suffered minor injuries in an accident involving three buses in Ramban district on Saturday, officials said.

The buses were part of a convoy headed for Pahalgam base camp in south Kashmir from Jammu's Bhagwati Nagar.

The accident took place near Chanderkoot, along the Jammu-Srinagar National Highway, officials said.

They said the accident occurred due to failure of the brakes of one of the buses which then hit two other vehicles. The injured were immediately given medical aid.

The convoy left for its destination after the damaged buses were replaced, officials said.

 

The fourth batch of 6,979 pilgrims -- 5,196 men, 1,427 women, 24 children, 331 sadhus and sadhvis and one transgender -- left the Bhagwati Nagar base camp in two separate convoys between 3.30 am and 4.05 am.

While 4,226 pilgrims left in 161 vehicles for Nunwan base camp for the 48-kilometre traditional Pahalgam route, 2,753 pilgrims were headed for the shorter but steeper 14-kilometre Baltal route in 151 vehicles.

Amarnath yatra Amarnath pilgrims Amarnath shrine Bus accident road accident Jammu and Kashmir

First Published: Jul 05 2025 | 10:37 AM IST

