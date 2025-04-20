Sunday, April 20, 2025 | 08:35 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Amritpal's father slams Punjab govt for extending his son's NSA detention

Amritpal's father slams Punjab govt for extending his son's NSA detention

Amritpal's father alleged that the state government was hand-in glove with the Centre in issuing the fresh order of Amritpal's detention under the NSA

Amritpal Singh

He said Amritpal had fought elections and wanted to raise the people's issues but he was being stopped from doing so. | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
3 min read Last Updated : Apr 20 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Jailed radical preacher Amritpal Singh's father Tarsem Singh on Sunday slammed the AAP-led Punjab government for extending his son's detention under the National Security Act, alleging it wanted to keep the Khadoor Sahib MP behind bars as it considers him as a "threat" in the political space.

Tarsem's reaction came after the Punjab government extended his detention under the NSA for another year.

Amritpal (32) is lodged in Assam's Dibrugarh jail. He detained under the NSA following his arrested on April 23, 2023.

Speaking to the media in Amritsar, Tarsem strongly condemned the extention of Amritpal's detention, alleging the state government has "thrown all rules to the wind".

 

Detaining Amritpal under the NSA for the third time is a "blot on democracy", he alleged.

He alleged that the state government was "hand-in glove" with the Centre in issuing the fresh order of Amritpal's detention under the NSA.

Asked about the Punjab government's move of extending Amritpal's detention, Singh said they are feeling "threatened" with his son coming into politics.

Amritpal, who contested the Lok Sabha polls held last year as an independent candidate, was elected as a Member of Parliament from Khadoor Sahib.

"Amritpal joining politics has become a threat for them. Thereafter, a political party was set up. There was a large gathering at a conference organised (in Bathinda) on Baisakhi. They do not have any courage to face him and that is why they want to keep him behind bars," Tarsem alleged.

He said Amritpal had fought elections and wanted to raise the people's issues but he was being stopped from doing so.

The Punjab government has "failed" on all fronts, he alleged.

In January, radical leaders and Amritpal's supporters had floated a new regional political outfit -- Akali Dal Waris Punjab De -- on the occasion of Maghi mela.

Following a proposal received from the Senior Superintendent of Police of Amritsar Rural, the Amritsar district magistrate issued a fresh order of Amritpal's detention on April 17.

"I am further fully satisfied that there is grave and imminent danger that you (Amritpal) on your release from detention, would indulge in activities prejudicial to the security of the state and prejudicial to the maintenance of public order," the order read.

"Therefore, it is necessary to make a fresh order directing that you be detained afresh on April 23, 2025 after the expiry of your current term of detention, with a view to preventing you from acting in a manner prejudicial to the security of the state and prejudicial to the maintenance of public order," it said.

Amritpal, who heads the Waris Punjab De outfit and has styled himself after slain Khalistani terrorist Jarnail Singh Bhindranwale, was jailed along with his nine associates under the NSA in 2023.

Amritpal was arrested in Moga's Rode village on April 23, 2023 following an over a month-long manhunt.

However, his nine associates were recently brought back to Punjab from Assam jail after the state government did not extend their detention.

These nine associates have been arrested in connection with the 2023 Ajnala police station attack incident.

The Khalistani sympathiser had escaped the police net in Jalandhar district on March 18, 2023 switching vehicles and changing appearances.

The Punjab Police had launched the crackdown after the February 23, 2023 Ajnala incident in which Amritpal and his supporters, some of them brandishing swords and guns, allegedly broke through barricades and barged into the police station on the outskirts of Amritsar city, and clashed with police for the release of his aides.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

