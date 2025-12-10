Wednesday, December 10, 2025 | 01:25 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / Andhra CM calls for change in govt business rules to improve governance

Andhra CM calls for change in govt business rules to improve governance

The CM called for extending efficient governance powered by technology and a data lake, and directed an audit of all departments to assess efficiency

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

According to Naidu, the government possesses complete information of the performance of every officer and department | (Photo:PTI)

Press Trust of India Amaravati
1 min read Last Updated : Dec 10 2025 | 1:19 PM IST

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu on Wednesday called for an overhaul of government business rules to improve governance and service delivery to the people.

Addressing a meeting of ministers, secretaries and heads of departments at the secretariat, the Chief Minister emphasised that the government must be willing to make sweeping changes for the public good.

"When we have amended the constitution itself several times in the country, what's wrong in changing the business rules to do good to people?" he asked.

He directed officials to rescind unnecessary rules and implement comprehensive change management to ease governance.

The CM directed for extending efficient governance powered by technology and a data lake, and directed an audit of all departments to assess efficiency.

 

According to Naidu, the government possesses complete information of the performance of every officer and department. He advised them to cognisant of this data and ensure that they work with accountability and are answerable to people.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : N Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh government Chandrababu Naidu Andhra Pradesh

First Published: Dec 10 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

