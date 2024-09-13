Haryana BJP MP claims canter-truck chased his vehicle, tried hitting it

Business Standard
A security personnel accompanying BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra filed a police complaint after the incident took place on Thursday evening

Press Trust of India Chandigarh
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 13 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

BJP's Rajya Sabha MP Ram Chander Jangra said he had a narrow escape after a canter-truck allegedly chased his SUV from Sirsa district to his home in Meham and tried to hit him.
A security personnel accompanying the MP filed a police complaint after the incident took place on Thursday evening.
Giving details of the incident, Jangra told PTI on Friday that he was returning from Sirsa district to Meham in Rohtak when his security personnel accompanying him found that there was a traffic jam near Meham's Old Bus stand area.
Jangra's gunman got down from the SUV and tried to find out why vehicles were not moving ahead.
 
"He found out that a canter truck in the middle of the road was not moving ahead causing the traffic bottleneck. My gunman tried to get the traffic cleared and told the truck driver to move along one side of the road and also allow other vehicles to pass," Jangra said.
"However, the truck driver misbehaved with my gunman, who, however, did not want to escalate the matter and returned. When our vehicle reached the truck, its driver caught hold of a door (of the SUV) and tried to open it as my gunman was still trying to adjust himself in the car," Jangra said.
"However, as soon as my driver started to move ahead on the road, the truck driver chased us, while driving rashly, and attempted to hit our vehicle. We had a narrow escape," Jangra said.

The truck driver chased the SUV right close to Jangra's home and fled, Jangra told PTI.
Jangra said he also spoke to the Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini and brought the incident to his notice.
"I also spoke to a senior police officer and gave him details of the incident," Jangra said.
Meanwhile, a police official from Meham in Rohtak district Friday said an FIR has been lodged. Further investigation is underway.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Sep 13 2024 | 6:44 PM IST

