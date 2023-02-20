JUST IN
Govt sets up committee to monitor impact of rise in temp on wheat crop
Reducing Army presence in J-K prerogative of government: Farooq Abdullah
Modi, Singapore PM to witness launch of cross-border payments interface
Uddhav holds meeting with his camp leaders at Shiv Sena Bhavan in Mumbai
India plans to focus on energy-related issues in its G20 Presidency
SC asks Delhi Police to file charge sheet in 2021 hate speeches case
Nine Indian states among 50 most vulnerable regions due to climate change
95% raids on Opposition leaders: Congress President Mallikarjun Kharge
BJP frustrated with Adani row: Baghel after ED raids Cong leaders' offices
12 cheetahs brought from SA served first meal at Kuno National Park in MP
You are here: Home » Current Affairs » News
Govt sets up committee to monitor impact of rise in temp on wheat crop
icon-arrow-left
Kerala co-bank scam: Complainant appears before ED, alleges Rs 300-cr fraud
Business Standard

Godrej Aerospace to manufacture 8 modules of DRDO turbojet engine

This venture opens up a world of opportunities for future projects to be manufactured indigenously in India, the company noted

Topics
Godrej | aerospace

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

DRDO. Photo: ANI
DRDO. Photo: ANI

In a first for an Indian private company, Godrej Aerospace has bagged the order to manufacture eight modules of the DRDO's turbojet engine.

On Monday, Godrej & Boyce, the flagship company of the Godrej Group, announced that its business Godrej Aerospace is the first Indian private company to win the order for manufacturing eight modules of the DRDO Engine for aerial applications.

Godrej Aerospace won the order competing with over 25 companies owing to its strong infrastructure, proficiency in working with unique materials, and decades of experience in producing liquid engines for rockets, as well as its service to global aviation majors.

This venture opens up a world of opportunities for future projects to be manufactured indigenously in India, the company noted.

Commenting on this milestone, Maneck Behramkamdin, AVP & Business Head, Godrej Aerospace said: "We are thrilled to have won the project to manufacture the DRDO Engine modules, which is a testament to our capabilities and expertise in the aerospace sector. This achievement reinforces our commitment to making India self-reliant in aerospace manufacturing thereby, contributing to the country's economic growth.

"We look forward to leveraging our extensive experience and competencies to serve the needs of global majors in the aviation & defence sector and contribute to the growth of the industry."

This experience will pave the way for future projects to develop modules for civil aviation engines as well, the release noted.

The company has made an investment of around 500 crores for aerospace and defence projects and has incorporated new processes into its manufacturing processes.

--IANS

pvn/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Subscribe to Business Standard Premium

Exclusive Stories, Curated Newsletters, 26 years of Archives, E-paper, and more!

Insightful news, sharp views, newsletters, e-paper, and more! Unlock incisive commentary only on Business Standard.

Download the Business Standard App for latest Business News and Market News .

Read our full coverage on Godrej

First Published: Mon, February 20 2023. 15:38 IST

`
RECOMMENDED FOR YOU