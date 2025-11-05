Wednesday, November 05, 2025 | 11:40 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / At least 4 killed by approaching train at railway station in UP's Mirzapur

At least 4 killed by approaching train at railway station in UP's Mirzapur

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the kin of the victims and directed officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief and rescue operations

Train, Indian Railway

National and state disaster response forces were ordered to rush to the accident site. (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Mirzapur (UP)
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 05 2025 | 11:37 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Four passengers were run over by an incoming train on Wednesday while they were alighting from the wrong side at Chunar Railway Station, a railway official said.

The passengers got off the Chopan Express on the track and were hit by the approaching Netaji Express, Amit Singh, Public Relations Officer, NCR Prayagraj Division, told PTI.

The Chopan Express had halted at platform four of the station, and passengers chose to get down on the track, though there is a footover bridge, the railways said.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath offered his condolences to the kin of the victims and directed officials to reach the spot immediately and expedite relief and rescue operations.

 

National and state disaster response forces were ordered to rush to the accident site.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Bilaspur train accident

At least 11 dead, several injured in Bilaspur train derailment accident

PM Modi, Narendra Modi

PM extends greetings on Guru Nanak Jayanti; recalls his teachings, wisdom

salman khan, salman

Salman Khan in trouble over misleading pan masala ads, court issues notice

Smog, Delhi Pollution, Delhi Air Quality, Pollution

Delhi's air quality improves marginally but remains in 'poor' category

People gather after a passenger train collided with a goods train near the Bilaspur railway station, Chhattisgarh, on Tuesday | Photo: PTI

Eight killed, several injured in Chhattisgarh train collision near Bilaspur

Topics : Railways Indian Railways Uttar Pradesh

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 05 2025 | 11:36 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Holiday TodayMorgan Stanley India Market OutlookBilaspur Train AccidentGold-Silver Rate TodayBihar Assembly Elections 2025 DateQ2 Results TodayLenskart IPO GMPBihar Elections Phase 1School Holiday TomorrowUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon