AG allows contempt action against lawyer for throwing shoe at CJI Gavai

AG allows contempt action against lawyer for throwing shoe at CJI Gavai

Attorney General R Venkataramani grants consent for criminal contempt proceedings against advocate Rakesh Kishore, who threw a shoe at CJI B R Gavai inside the Supreme Court

Supreme Court, SC

The Bar Council of India had on October 6 suspended the lawyer who hurled an object at Chief Justice Gavai inside the courtroom while he was hearing morning mentioning pleas. (Photo: PTI)

Bhavini Mishra New Delhi
Last Updated : Oct 16 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

Attorney General R Venkataramani has given his consent to initiate criminal contempt of court proceedings against advocate Rakesh Kishore for throwing a shoe at Chief Justice of India (CJI) Justice B. R. Gavai, the Supreme Court was informed on Thursday.
 
Contempt plea to be listed after Diwali break
 
Senior advocate Vikas Singh, president of the Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA), and Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a Bench led by Justice Surya Kant, seeking an urgent listing.
 
“I have taken the consent of the Attorney General and am seeking a listing tomorrow,” Singh told the court. The Bench, however, observed that it would rather let the incident “die a natural death” than fuel further debates on social media.
 
 
Mehta added, “Learned AG has given consent. I would also join my learned friend and request your lordship to take up the contempt. It is constitutional integrity which is under question.” Singh further urged the court to pass a “John Doe order” to restrain online content glorifying the incident.

The Bench, which also included Justice Joymalya Bagchi, questioned whether reigniting the issue was wise, given the CJI’s own decision to move on. 
 
“Hon’ble CJI has been extremely magnanimous… that shows the institution is not affected by these kinds of incidents,” Justice Kant remarked.
 
Bench denounces glorification and religious overtones
 
Senior advocate Singh also objected to religious references being circulated online.
 
“Some people say Lord Vishnu will justify it. Lord Vishnu will never justify this kind of violence. It is an insult to Lord Vishnu also,” Singh said.
 
To this, Justice Kant observed, “Holy scriptures never condoned violence.”
 
Singh further noted that Kishore had shown “no regret” and continued to glorify his act. He also referred to Justice Ujjal Bhuyan’s earlier observation describing the incident as “an affront to the institution.”
 
Ultimately, the Bench agreed to list the contempt plea after the Diwali break.
 
The incident
 
The Bar Council of India had on October 6 suspended the lawyer who hurled an object at Chief Justice Gavai inside the courtroom while he was hearing morning mentioning pleas.
 
The incident took place around 11:35 am when advocate Rakesh Kishore allegedly removed his shoes and hurled them toward the CJI. Kishore was also heard shouting that India would not tolerate disrespect towards Sanatana Dharma while being escorted out of the courtroom by security personnel.
 

Topics : chief justices of India Attorney General Supreme Court

First Published: Oct 16 2025 | 8:31 PM IST

