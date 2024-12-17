Business Standard
Atul Subhash case: Allahabad HC grants anticipatory bail to Nikita's uncle

Earlier, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Karnataka's Whitefield Shiv Kumar said that all three accused have been remanded to judicial custody

34-year-old Uttar Pradesh man, Atul Subhash, committed suicide

Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, one of the accused in the Atul Subhash suicide case

ANI
Last Updated : Dec 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

The Allahabad High Court on Monday granted anticipatory bail to Sushil Singhania, one of the accused in the Atul Subhash suicide case.

Sushil Singhania, is the uncle of the Atul Subhash's wife.

The other accused in the case--Nikita Singhania, Nisha Singhania, and Anurag Singhania--were arrested on December 15.

Earlier on Sunday, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP) of Karnataka's Whitefield Shiv Kumar said that all three accused have been remanded to judicial custody.

He said that the accused, Nikita Singhania, was arrested in Haryana's Gurugram. According to DCP Kumar, the other accused, including Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania, were arrested near Hotel Rameshwaram in Uttar Pradesh's Prayagraj.

 

"The accused, Nikita Singhania, was arrested near the Blossom Stayz PG in Gurugram. Accused Nisha Singhania and Anurag Singhania were arrested near Hotel Rameshwaram in Prayagraj, UP. They were brought to Bengaluru and produced before the judge. They have been remanded to judicial custody...Multiple teams were sent to multiple places..." DCP Kumar told ANI.

According to the police, Nikita Singhania's mother, Nisha Singhania, and her brother, Anurag Singhania, were sent to judicial custody as per the order of the court.

Atul Subhash, the 34-year-old deputy general manager of a private firm, died by suicide on Monday in his Bengaluru apartment, leaving behind a 24-page suicide note, accusing his wife and her relatives of harassment. In his suicide note, he also alleged that a judge had demanded Rs 5 lakh to "settle" the case.

Meanwhile, the father of deceased Bengaluru techie Atul Subhash on Sunday pleaded for custody of his grandson. Subhash's father, Pawan Kumar Modi, has appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, and others to ensure the custody of his grandson.

Bikas Kumar Modi, the brother of the deceased man, has also expressed concerns regarding the whereabouts of his nephew. He said that two arrests in the case were yet to be done.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Dec 17 2024 | 9:04 AM IST

