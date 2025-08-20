Wednesday, August 20, 2025 | 11:36 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Chhattisgarh cabinet expanded, 3 first-term MLAs take oath as ministers

Chhattisgarh cabinet expanded, 3 first-term MLAs take oath as ministers

The portfolios of the newly-appointed ministers were yet to be announced

Chhattisgarh CM

Three BJP MLAs were inducted into Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's cabinet in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday | Image: X@vishnudsai

Press Trust of India Raipur
2 min read Last Updated : Aug 20 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Three BJP MLAs were inducted into Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai's cabinet in Chhattisgarh on Wednesday, raising its strength to 14, the highest in the state's history which traditionally had a 13-member cabinet.

Governor Ramen Deka administered the oath of office and secrecy to BJP legislators Rajesh Agrawal, Guru Khushwant Saheb and Gajendra Yadav, all first-time MLAs, at a function held in the Raj Bhavan.

The portfolios of the newly-appointed ministers were yet to be announced.

CM Sai, assembly speaker Raman Singh, state ministers and other leaders attended the function.

Since the formation of the state (in 2000), which has a 90-member assembly, 13 MLAs, including the chief minister, have traditionally been part of the cabinet.

 

Also Read

Osaka World Expo 2025 (Photo: Bloomberg)

Chhattisgarh to showcase cultural heritage at Osaka World Expo 2025premium

Security, Manipur Security

One jawan killed and three injured in Naxalites' IED blast in Chhattisgarh

Naxal, naxalite, weapon, pistol, crime

Two cops injured in encounter with Naxalites in Chhattisgarh's Bijapur

Vishnu Deo Sai, Vishnu Deo, Chhattisgarh CM

Expanding banking services to remote areas of Chhattisgarh is priority: CM

NHPC, Hydro power

Chhattisgarh govt inks agreement with NHPC to develop 1800 MW PSPpremium

Before this expansion, the Chhattisgarh cabinet had 11 members, including CM Sai.

The Chhattisgarh has adopted the "Haryana model," where 14 ministers, including the CM, serve in a 90-member assembly, according to sources.

The constitutional provisions allow that the size of a state's Council of Ministers, including the CM, cannot exceed 15 per cent of the total strength of the assembly.

For Chhattisgarh, with 90 members, the limit comes to 13.5, which makes room for 14 cabinet members.

The expanded cabinet reflects a balance of caste and regional representation.

Of the three newly inducted ministers, Yadav hails from the Other Backward Classes (OBC) community, Saheb from Scheduled Caste and Agrawal from the general category.

The Bharatiya Janata Party came to power in the state by ousting the Congress in the 2023 assembly polls.

The BJP won 54 seats, while the Congress emerged victorious in 35 seats and the Gondwana Gantantra Party in one.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

CP Radhakrishnan

Parliament LIVE updates: NDA V-P candidate Radhakrishnan files his nomination in presence of PM Modi

Modi, Narendra Modi

PM Modi to visit Gayaji to launch projects, address rally on Aug 22

Parliament, New Parliament

Govt to table bills for removal of PM, CM, minister held on serious charges

Parliament

Amit Shah to introduce 3 bills in LS today; online gaming, J&K in focus

Mumbai Rains, Rain, Rains

Mumbai braces for more rain as IMD issues alerts; trains, flights hit

Topics : Chhattisgarh BJP MLAs BJP

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 20 2025 | 11:35 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEMumbai RainsStocks to Watch TodayPixel 10 Series Launch TodayDelhi Schools Bomb ThreatsParliament Budget Session LIVEDelhi CM Rekha Gupta AttackedMangal Electrical IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon