Thursday, July 10, 2025 | 10:16 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Badrinath National Highway blocked due to debris from hill near Nandprayag

Badrinath National Highway blocked due to debris from hill near Nandprayag

Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on the Rudraprayag-Badrinath route, restoration work is underway

Mathura: Vehicles ply on the Delhi-Agra National Highway amid fog, in Mathura, Thursday, Nov 14, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Badrinath National Highway blocked near Kameda was opened for traffic at 6:35 AM on Thursday morning. (Representative Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 10 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Badrinath National Highway has been blocked due to debris falling from the hill near Nandprayag on Thursday morning, Chamoli Police said.

Sharing the visuals of the debris on X, Chamoli Police wrote, "Badrinath National Highway is blocked due to debris falling from the hill near Nandprayag."

Meanwhile, the Badrinath National Highway blocked near Kameda was opened for traffic at 6:35 AM on Thursday morning.

Chamoli Police wrote on X, "Latest route update, 10.07.2025 Time 6:35 AM, the Badrinath National Highway blocked near Kameda has been opened for traffic."

Heavy rainfall triggered a landslide on the Rudraprayag-Badrinath route, and restoration work is underway on Thursday.

 

Also Read

Highway, Road

Cabinet nod to 4-lane Paramakudi-Ramanathapuram road project in Tamil Nadu

CCPA, Central Consumer Protection Authority, ORDER, JUSTICE, COURT ORDER

NHAI faces court scrutiny after 3 deaths in 40-hour Indore bypass jam

Motorbike

NHAI app to show routes with lowest toll between two destinations

The National Highways Authority of India introduced FASTags that uses radio frequency identification technology and allows cars to pass tolls without stopping for payment

Delhi-NCR commuters may soon see an end to border traffic jams, toll clogs

cube highways

Cube Highways InvIT buys two road assets at enterprise value of Rs 4,184 cr

Dilpreet, a passenger travelling to Rishikesh, said that he had been stuck on the route for the last four hours.

"We were going to Rishikesh when the landslide happened. We have been stuck here for the last four hours. Stones and debris have fallen here. The cranes have come to clear the route," Dilpreet told ANI.

Earlier on Monday, traffic movement on the Badrinath National Highway resumed after authorities cleared a temporary blockade caused by debris near Nandprayag and Umatta areas on Monday morning.

The Badrinath National Highway remained blocked for commuters near Nandprayag and Umatta earlier due to the debris following heavy rains in the district.

Chamoli witnessed 19.2 mm of rainfall while Rudraprayag received 20.4 mm of rainfall on Wednesday as per the Indian Meteorological Department (IMD).

According to a press release by IMD, extremely heavy rainfall (>=21 cm) is very likely at isolated places over southeast Madhya Pradesh, Vidarbha, and south Chhattisgarh on July 9. Very heavy rainfall over Madhya Pradesh during July 9-12; Vidarbha & Chhattisgarh on July 10. Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Haryana, Tripura, West Bengal, and Jharkhand on July 9, and East Rajasthan from July 11 to 13.

Localised landslides, mudslides, landslips, mudslips, landsinks and mudsinks are expected in the regions with extremely heavy and very heavy rainfall, the press release said.

More From This Section

Earthquake

4.4 magnitude earthquake hits Jhajjar, Haryana, tremors felt in Delhi-NCR

Earthquake

LIVE news updates: Strong earthquake tremors felt in Delhi

Cybercrime, Cyber crime

Standing Committee on Home Affairs to meet today, discuss cybercrime

Rains

Rain batters Delhi, Gurugram on Wednesday; IMD warns of more pain today

Heavy Rainfall

Heavy rains devastate Manipur's Churachandpur, several areas under water

Topics : Indian highways Ministry of Road Transport and Highways Rainfall IMD monsoons

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 10 2025 | 10:13 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayTravel Food Services IPO AllotmentDividend Stocks TodayNifty OutlookSamsung Galaxy Unpacked 2025UAE Golden Visa ScamTCS Q1 PreviewUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon