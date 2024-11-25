Business Standard
Home / India News / Beant Singh assassination convict's mercy plea sensitive matter: Govt to SC

Beant Singh assassination convict's mercy plea sensitive matter: Govt to SC

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai was hearing Rajoana's plea seeking directions to commute his death sentence to life term due to the 'inordinate delay' in deciding his mercy petition

Supreme Court, SC

Matter is related to the mercy petition of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the 1995 assassination case of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The Centre on Monday told the Supreme Court that there was sensitivity involved in the matter related to the mercy petition of death row convict Balwant Singh Rajoana, convicted in the 1995 assassination case of then Punjab chief minister Beant Singh.

A bench headed by Justice B R Gavai was hearing Rajoana's plea seeking directions to commute his death sentence to life term due to the "inordinate delay" in deciding his mercy petition.

"There is a sensitivity involved. Some agencies will have to be consulted," Solicitor General Tushar Mehta told the bench, also comprising Justices P K Mishra and K V Viswanathan.

 

Additional Solicitor General K M Nataraj, who also appeared in the matter, said the issue was being reviewed by the government.

He said since the issue was sensitive, some more inputs were required in the matter.

The bench said it would hear the plea after four weeks.

More From This Section

Coast guard

Coast Guard seizes vessel with 6,000 kg methamphetamine near Andaman Island

Metro, Delhi Metro

Noida Metro: Govt approves Aqua Line extension from Sector 51-Greater Noida

Sambhal violence, Sambhal, UP Violence

Latest LIVE: Death toll rises to 4 in Sambhal violence; entry barred for outsiders till Nov 30

Bombay High Court

Bombay HC not to release Mihir in BMW hit-run case over 'illegal' arrest

Sambhal violence, Sambhal, UP Violence

Sambhal violence: Prohibitory orders issued, entry barred for outsiders

While hearing the petition on November 18, the apex court had put on hold its order asking President Droupadi Murmu's secretary to place before her the mercy petition of Rajoana for consideration.

After the order was passed in the morning on November 18, the solicitor general had urged the bench that it should not be given effect as there were "sensitivities" involved in the issue.

Mehta had told the top court that the file was with the home ministry and not the President.

On September 25, the top court sought responses from the Centre, the Punjab government and the administration of the Union Territory of Chandigarh on Rajoana's plea.

The then Punjab chief minister and 16 others were killed in a blast at the entrance of the civil secretariat in Chandigarh on August 31, 1995. A special court sentenced Rajoana to death in July 2007.

In his plea, Rajoana has sought the apex court's direction to the respondent authorities to commute his death sentence "due to inordinate delay" in its execution and in deciding the "mercy petition filed on his behalf".

The plea said consequentially, a direction be issued for his release.

On May 3 last year, the apex court refused to commute his death sentence and said the competent authority could deal with his mercy plea.

In his fresh plea, Rajoana has said he has undergone a total sentence of about 28 years and eight months, of which 17 years have been served as a death row convict.

He has said that in March 2012, a mercy petition under Article 72 of the Constitution was preferred by the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee seeking clemency on his behalf.

The plea said over a year has elapsed since the top court had directed the competent authority, in due course of time, to deal with the mercy petition filed on his behalf and take further decision thereon.

It referred to an April last year order of the top court in a separate matter in which the court had directed all the states and appropriate authorities to decide the pending mercy petitions at the earliest and without any inordinate delay.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Also Read

Gautam Adani, Adani

Adani-Hindenburg case: SC plea to take US charges against Adani on record

DY Chandrachud, Chandrachud

Some groups trying to use social media to affect cases: ex-CJI Chandrachud

Supreme Court of India

SC panel highlights rising debt, stagnant yields in agricultural crisis

Meta

US Supreme Court allows multibillion-dollar class action against Meta

Supreme Court, SC

SC mulls setting up panel to vet permission for felling trees in Delhi

Topics : Supreme Court indian government Punjab

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 12:47 PM IST

Explore News

Market LIVELatest News LIVEStocks To Watch TodayMarket TodayParliament Winter Session 2024 LIVEMaharashtra election 2024 winner listIndia vs Australia 1st Test Day 4 LIVENTPC Green Energy IPO AllotmentIPO NewsBusiness Standard at 50
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon