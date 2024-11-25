Business Standard
Noida Metro: Govt approves Aqua Line extension from Sector 51-Greater Noida

The Noida Metro Aqua Line is set to be extended from Sector 51 to Greater Noida Knowledge Park V, featuring a total of 11 stations along the route

(Photo: Shutterstock)

Md Zakariya Khan New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Nov 25 2024 | 12:42 PM IST
Last week the Uttar Pradesh government approved the Noida Metro’s Aqua line extension project from Sector 51 to Greater Noida Knowledge Park V, officials confirmed. The project worth Rs 2,991.60 crore was approved in a recently held meeting, chaired by the UP Chief Minister Yogi Aditiyanth. 
 
“The implementation of the project will facilitate transportation and generate direct/ indirect employment opportunities,” a government statement said.
 
Appreciating the decision, Noida MLA Pankaj Singh mentioned on social media platform X, “The Cabinet chaired by Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji has approved the extension of the 17.435 km long Aqua Line Metro Project from Noida Sector-51 to Greater Noida Knowledge Park-V… This project will provide great convenience to thousands of passengers travelling daily between Noida and Greater Noida and will make commuting even easier. Heartfelt thanks to Hon’ble Chief Minister Shri @myogiadityanath ji for approving the metro project!”
 
 
Noida Metro Aqua Line Extension: List of new stations
 
The Noida Metro Aqua Line is set to be extended from Sector 51 to Greater Noida Knowledge Park V, featuring a total of 11 stations along the route.
   
These stations are:

Noida Sec-51 (existing),
 
Noida Sec-61
 
Noida Sec-70,
 
Noida Sec-122
 
Noida Sec-123
 
Greater Noida Sec-4
 
Eco Tech-12
 
Greater Noida Sec-2
 
Greater Noida Sec-3
 
Greater Noida Sec-10
 
Greater Noida Sec-12
 
Greater Noida Knowledge Park-V
 
Noida Metro
Noida Metro Aqua Line's extension reoute: (Image source: themetrorailguy.com)
                             
 
Seamless connectivity between Noida and Greater Noida
 
This project aims to streamline travel for commuters in Noida, Greater Noida West, and Greater Noida by improving connectivity through Vikas Marg and the Noida-Greater Noida Link Road. It will significantly alleviate traffic congestion on these busy routes and ensure a smooth transition to the Aqua Line of the Noida Metro (NMRC) and the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro (DMRC).
 
Sector-61: A Metro interchange hub on the route
 
As reported by ET Now, the Noida Sector-61 station is set to become an interchange hub, linking the Aqua Line of the Noida Metro with the Blue Line of the Delhi Metro. This strategic project will enhance connectivity between the operational Aqua Line and the Blue Line at Sector-61, offering commuters from Noida, Greater Noida West, and Greater Noida quicker and more direct access to both Noida and Delhi.

First Published: Nov 25 2024 | 12:41 PM IST

