Business Standard

Bengaluru: AAP to launch signature campaign demanding BBMP elections

AAP Bengaluru unit chief lashed out at BJP "for deferring" BBMP elections

ANI  General News 

Aam Aadmi Party Bengaluru chief, Mohan Dasari, AAP Bengaluru
Aam Aadmi Party Bengaluru chief Mohan Dasari with other party leaders (Photo/ANI)

Bengaluru unit of Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) is set to launch a three-day signature campaign 'Hold BBMP elections, Save Bengaluru' against the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) "postponing" Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) elections.

The party plans to launch campaign on Saturday and aims to collect around 5 lakh signatures from the residents of Bengaluru.

AAP's Bengaluru president Mohan Dasari held a press conference at the Bengaluru press club and said the party has decided to hold a three-day massive signature collection campaign across Bengaluru from December 3 to December 5.

"We aim to collect around five lakh signatures. AAP leaders will go on a one-day hunger strike on Tuesday, December 6. The signatures collected from all over Bengaluru will be given to the Governor and a demand will be made to take action against the government and to direct the government to conduct elections at the earliest," Dasari said.

AAP Bengaluru unit chief lashed out at BJP "for deferring" BBMP elections.

"The state BJP government has been postponing the BBMP elections which were supposed to be held in 2020 by making lame excuses. This has stunted the development of Bengaluru and wasted the court's valuable time," he said.

"The BJP government has betrayed the democratic system by repeatedly creating hindrances to conducting the elections. Due to the mismanagement in the state government and BBMP, the BJP is following the strategy of postponing the election as it is convinced that it is certain of losing the elections. If we observe that the Congress and JD-S parties have also been silent about this issue, it is clear they are in league with the BJP," he added.

Dasari said since "the mayor and corporators are not there", the works under the BBMP have not been done properly for the last three years.

He said 2,543 works at the ward level have been identified for 2022-23 for which Rs 867 crore has been released.

"But even after eight months, only 76 of these works have been started. Officials are holding ward-level meetings for namesake and there is no questioning. Garbage problems, potholes, unorganized drainage, broken electric light, and problems related to women's safety are raging in Bengaluru. Due to this, citizens are leaving Bengaluru," Dasari alleged.

First Published: Sat, December 03 2022. 07:22 IST

