Business Standard

Bengaluru civic agency to present Rs 11,000 cr budget for 2023-24

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will present a Rs 11,000 crore budget for 2023-24 on Thursday

IANS  |  Bengaluru 

Bengaluru
A waterlogged street after heavy overnight rain, at the Horamavu area in Bengaluru (Photo: PTI)

The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) will present a Rs 11,000 crore budget for 2023-24 on Thursday.

Sources said priority has been given for footpaths, health centres and skywalks.

The people of Bengaluru, who have faced the worst floods during the rainy season and been putting up with pothole menace, are looking forward for permanent solutions.

The floods, following unprecedented rains in Bengaluru, inundated IT companies, IT Parks, residential localities and made international headlines.

Jayaram Raipur, BBMP Finance Department Special Commissioner, will present the budget in the presence of the agency Administrator Rakesh Singh and Chief Commissioner Tushar Girinath.

The sources further said that the budget has been prepared under the guidance of the ruling BJP government in Karnataka and the BBMP Administrator since the past two months.

They explained that Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai, who is also in-charge of Bengaluru Development portfolio, held a meeting with senior officers of BBMP recently and advised to add various schemes worth Rs 1,000 crore, considering the upcoming Assembly elections.

Bommai had announced Rs 9,000 crore funds for development of Bengaluru in the state budget.

The sources said that the emphasis would be laid on pedestrian safety.

The budget is aiming to collect Rs 5,000 crore from property tax and build BBMP offices in the newly formed wards.

--IANS

mka/ksk/

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Thu, March 02 2023. 10:57 IST

