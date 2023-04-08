close

Unsubscribe to continue

This is a subscriber only feature Subscribe Now to get daily updates on WhatsApp

Best possible compensation being given to affected ones in Joshimath: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said the compensation being given to the affected people in subsidence-hit Joshimath is the best one possible and they should avail it

Press Trust of India Dehradun
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami

1 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2023 | 8:33 PM IST
Follow Us

Listen to This Article

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the compensation being given to the affected people in subsidence-hit Joshimath is the best one possible and they should avail it as soon as possible.

"We have decided the best compensation for the affected people in Joshimath. Those who can avail the compensation should do so soon," Dhami said.

He said this while meeting the affected people in Joshimath.

For people who do not have their own piece of land, prefabricated houses have been built, the chief minister said.

He also undertook a spot inspection of the prefabricated houses being constructed on the Auli road.

Giving an update on relief operations underway at Joshimath, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said 167 families have been kept in relief camps and compensation worth Rs 10.46 crore have been distributed among affected land owners.

Also Read

Uttarakhand: CM Dhami to visit sinking Joshimath, promises necessary action

Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation

HC asks state govt to formulate robust plan for subsidence-hit Joshimath

Joshimath subsidence: Irdai asks insurers to expeditiously settle claims

Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami

Maharashtra logs 542 new Covid-19 cases, 1 fatality; active tally at 4,360

India has more internet users in rural areas than urban, says PM Modi

People always have stood for the idea of one united India: PM Modi

Himachal to undertake infrastructure development to boost tourism: CM Sukhu

Ajit Pawar praises PM Modi, says under his leadership BJP got majority

Dhami was in Joshimath on Saturday to flag off the two-day Auli marathon to send the message of a safe Joshimath across country.

Topics : Uttarakhand | Consumer compensation

First Published: Apr 08 2023 | 7:26 PM IST

Latest News

View More

Pakistan professionals struggle with higher costs as economy teeters

Image
5 min read

Amazon, others revamp 'free' shipping as costs soar, says report

Image
1 min read

Won't accept differential standards of security: EAM Dr S Jaishankar

Image
3 min read

Deutsche Bank, UBS hit as bank fears spark stress signals in markets

Image
3 min read

India aspires to take technical textiles market to $40 bn in 4-5 yrs: Goyal

Image
2 min read

Most Popular

View More

Mallya bought properties in England, France while airline in crisis: CBI

Image
3 min read

Services hit as doctors go on strike against Right to Health Bill in Raj

Image
2 min read

Telecom operator Bharti Airtel launches its 5G services in Kolkata

Image
1 min read
Premium

Women, villages and the less affluent drive internet growth in rural India

Image
4 min read

Network Planning Group under PM Gati Shakti prog approves 6 infra projects

Image
1 min read
Business Standard
FROM BS WEBSITEHomeCompaniesMarketsOpinionPoliticsTechnologySpecialsPersonal FinanceLatest NewsToday's PaperEventsAuthorEducationIncome Tax Calculator
ABOUT USAbout UsCode of ConductTerms & ConditionsPrivacy PolicyCookie PolicyDisclaimerInvestor CommunicationComplianceList of our GST registration number
SUPPORT & CONTACTPartner with UsCareersAdvertise with UsContact UsFeedbackBrowser SupportSitemap
READER CENTREAssistanceE-PaperManage My AccountMy PagePortfolioRegistrationSubscribeCustom PaymentDelete My Account
BS PRODUCTSBS HindiBS MotoringBS BooksB2B ConnectiPhoneiPadandroidMobile Browser
EVENTBudgetBudget with BSAssembly Elections 2023My Budget
SPORTSIPL 2023Cricket News
Copyrights © 2023 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
Facebook IconTwitter IconLinkedIN IconYouTube IconTelegram IconRSS Icon