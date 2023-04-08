Best possible compensation being given to affected ones in Joshimath: Dhami

Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Saturday said the compensation being given to the affected people in subsidence-hit Joshimath is the best one possible and they should avail it as soon as possible.

"We have decided the best compensation for the affected people in Joshimath. Those who can avail the compensation should do so soon," Dhami said.

He said this while meeting the affected people in Joshimath.

For people who do not have their own piece of land, prefabricated houses have been built, the chief minister said.

He also undertook a spot inspection of the prefabricated houses being constructed on the Auli road.

Giving an update on relief operations underway at Joshimath, Chamoli District Magistrate Himanshu Khurana said 167 families have been kept in relief camps and compensation worth Rs 10.46 crore have been distributed among affected land owners.

Also Read Uttarakhand: CM Dhami to visit sinking Joshimath, promises necessary action Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami visits Joshimath to assess situation HC asks state govt to formulate robust plan for subsidence-hit Joshimath Joshimath subsidence: Irdai asks insurers to expeditiously settle claims Departments should aim to get maximum revenue: Uttarakhand CM Pushkar Dhami Maharashtra logs 542 new Covid-19 cases, 1 fatality; active tally at 4,360 India has more internet users in rural areas than urban, says PM Modi People always have stood for the idea of one united India: PM Modi Himachal to undertake infrastructure development to boost tourism: CM Sukhu Ajit Pawar praises PM Modi, says under his leadership BJP got majority

Dhami was in Joshimath on Saturday to flag off the two-day Auli marathon to send the message of a safe Joshimath across country.