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Home / India News / Assam CM leads procession before filing nomination papers from Jalukbari

Assam CM leads procession before filing nomination papers from Jalukbari

Sarma has represented Jalukbari under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency since 2001 and will bid to retain it for the sixth consecutive term in the forthcoming polls

BJP, BJP flag, Himanta Biswa Sarma

Despite heavy rains, a huge crowd of people, mostly from his constituency, had gathered at the field since early morning | Image: X@himantabiswa

Press Trust of India Guwahati
2 min read Last Updated : Mar 20 2026 | 12:13 PM IST

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Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma led a procession here before filing his nomination papers for the Jalukbari assembly constituency on Friday.

The procession began from the Veterinary Field in Khanapara area heading to the Kamrup (Metropolitan) District Election office, around 5.6 kms away, with Himanta atop a vehicle, flanked by his wife Riniki Bhuyan Sarma, son Nandil Biswa Sarma and the BJP's Gauhati Lok Sabha MP Bijuli Kalita Medhi.

Prior to setting out to file the papers, the chief minister sought the blessings of his mother Mrinalini Devi.

''Auspicious occasions should always begin with mother's blessings. Though I don't get to spend much time with her these days, her blessings always power me to continue serving Aai Asomi (mother Assam),'' Sarma said in a post on X.

 

Despite heavy overnight and early morning rains, a huge crowd of people, mostly from his constituency, had gathered at the field since early morning.

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In another post earlier in the day, he said, ''Inviting everyone to join the rally from Khanapara Veterinary Field to DC Office, Kamrup (M), as I file my nomination for #AssamElections2026. Your blessings will power up my journey and inspire me to carry forward the responsibility entrusted by the people of Assam.''  Sarma has represented Jalukbari under the Gauhati Lok Sabha constituency since 2001 and will bid to retain it for the sixth consecutive term in the forthcoming polls.

He first contested this seat in 1996 as a Congress candidate, losing to late AGP leader Bhrigu Kumar Phukan by 17,000 votes but he wrested the seat from him in 2001, winning by a margin of 10,000 votes.

Sarma's winning spree continued and the victory margin kept increasing in each poll and he achieved a record win by 1,01,000 in 2021. He joined the BJP in 2015.

The last date for filing of nomination papers was March 23, scrutiny of papers will be held the next day, and the last date of withdrawal is March 26.

Elections to the 126-member assembly will be held on April 9, and the votes will be counted on May 4.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Assam assembly polls Assam Himanta Biswa Sarma

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First Published: Mar 20 2026 | 12:12 PM IST

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