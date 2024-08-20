Bharat Bandh on Aug 21: What to remain open, what would be closed? Details

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has announced a Bharat Bandh on Wednesday (August 21) in response to the Supreme Court's recent ruling regarding Scheduled Caste (SC) and Scheduled Tribe (ST) reservations.

The bandh, which has garnered significant support from SC/ST communities across Rajasthan, is anticipated to witness extensive participation nationwide. Authorities have been directed to implement strict measures to maintain law and order during the protest.

Reasons behind Bharat Bandh 2024

The Supreme Court's decision to allow states to create sub-categories within the SC and ST groups has sparked widespread controversy. The ruling, which aims to prioritise reservations for those most in need, has been met with strong opposition from various social and political organisations.

Critics also argue that this verdict undermines the foundational principles of reservation, prompting the call for a Bharat Bandh to demand the reversal of the decision.

Authorities on high alert ahead of Bharat Bandh

In light of the potential for unrest, police forces across the country have heightened their presence, particularly in districts deemed sensitive. A high-level meeting was convened via video conferencing, bringing together divisional commissioners, district magistrates, and senior police officers. Western Uttar Pradesh has been identified as a particularly sensitive region and has been placed on high alert.

"We have instructed our officials to engage with the groups organising the bandh, as well as with market associations, to ensure effective cooperation," said DGP UR Sahoo.

Bharat Bandh: What’s closed, what’s open?

The Reservation Bachao Sangharsh Samiti has called on all business establishments to shut down in solidarity with the protest. However, it remains uncertain whether markets nationwide will comply, as there has been no official confirmation from market committees, according to a report by The Times of India.

While the bandh is expected to cause disruptions in public transport and private sector operations, essential services such as ambulances will continue to function.

According to media reports, government offices, banks, schools, colleges, and petrol pumps will remain open, despite the call for a shutdown. Moreover, emergency services including medical care, drinking water, public transport, rail services, and electricity supply will remain operational.