BJP promises to implement uniform civil code in poll-bound Karnataka

The saffron party also promised to provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families -- one each during the months of 'Yugadi', 'Ganesh Chaturthi' and 'Deepavali'

Press Trust of India Bengaluru
BJP Karnataka

Photo: Twitter

1 min read Last Updated : May 01 2023 | 12:48 PM IST
The ruling BJP promised to implement the Uniform Civil Code (UCC) in Karnataka, in its election manifesto for the May 10 Assembly polls, released on Monday.

"We will implement the UCC in Karnataka based on the recommendations given by a high-level committee which is to be constituted for the purpose," according to the manifesto.

"The Constitution (of India) allows us to move in the direction of Uniform Civil Code. 'Justice to all; appeasement to none' is our policy", BJP National Present J P Nadda, who was among those present at the release programme, said.

The BJP said it would provide three free cooking gas cylinders to all BPL families -- one each during the months of 'Yugadi', 'Ganesh Chaturthi' and 'Deepavali'.

"We will set up an 'Atal Aahara Kendra' in every ward of every municipal corporation in the State to provide affordable, quality and healthy food across the State", the party said in its manifesto.

It also promised to launch the 'Poshane' scheme through which every BPL household will be provided with half litre 'Nandini' milk every day and five kg 'Shri Anna - siri dhanya' through monthly ration kits.

Topics : Uniform Civil Code Karnataka polls BJP Politics

First Published: May 01 2023 | 2:10 PM IST

