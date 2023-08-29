Rajasthan BJP MLA accuses Union Min Meghwal of corruption, seeks removal

During a public gathering in Bhilwara, Rajasthan, BJP MLA Kailash Meghwal pointedly referred to Union Law Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal as "corrupt number one." Kailash Meghwal conveyed his intention to approach Prime Minister Narendra Modi and urge for Arjun Ram Meghwal's removal from the Council of Ministers, according to a report by PTI.

Arjun Ram Meghwal, who was recently designated as the BJP's election manifesto committee convener for the Rajasthan assembly elections, faces allegations of corruption without specific details being disclosed.

Kailash Meghwal maintained that Arjun Ram Meghwal delved into politics as a shield against corruption cases and that ongoing cases against him underscore his claim. Kailash Meghwal vowed to draft a letter to PM Modi detailing his concerns about the minister's alleged misconduct. He emphasised that the reason for his recent disclosure was to enlighten voters about Arjun Ram Meghwal's actions, which he deemed as misleading and unscrupulous political practices.

The accusations occur in the context of both Arjun Ram Meghwal and Kailash Meghwal being prominent Dalit leaders. Arjun Ram Meghwal held the position of Minister of State (independent charge) for Law and Justice, succeeding Kiren Rijiju. His portfolio included finance, corporate affairs, heavy industry and public enterprises, water resources, parliamentary affairs, and culture. Both are members of the BJP party.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal expressed optimism about the BJP's prospects in the upcoming Rajasthan assembly elections. He asserted the BJP's readiness to secure victory and form the state government. He conveyed that the people of the state were prepared to replace the Congress government. Meghwal stated that the BJP would outline key issues such as women's safety, crime rates, unemployment, and corruption in a resolution letter to the public. This letter would subsequently pave the way for the party's participation in the electoral competition.

Rajasthan's state assembly elections are slated for the end of the year.



