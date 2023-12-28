Sensex (    %)
                        
Delhi govt orders genome sequencing for all Covid cases to detect JN.1

Bharadwaj said directions have been issued to run awareness campaigns on bus stops and other areas

Photo: Freepik

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Dec 28 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

Delhi Health Minister Saurabh Bharadwaj on Thursday said he has reiterated directions for carrying out genome sequencing of positive cases so that cases of JN.1 variant can be confirmed.
Talking to PTI Video, he said the government has ramped up Covid testing, with 636 tests conducted on Wednesday.
Bharadwaj had on Wednesday confirmed Delhi's first case of JN. 1 variant.
"I have reiterated the directions for genome sequencing of all the positive cases, so that the number of cases of new variants can be confirmed. Yesterday, three variants were confirmed, of which two were of the old Omicron variant and the new one is JN.1 variant. The good thing is that the patient diagnosed with the new variant, who was hospitalised, has been discharged," he told PTI Video.
He said the patient was a 52-year-old woman who got admitted to the hospital since she got a little worried.
"She did not have any severe issues," he added.
The minister said that four patients are currently in hospital. He also urged people who have been unwell for a long time to avoid crowded places.
Bharadwaj said directions have been issued to run awareness campaigns on bus stops and other areas.

First Published: Dec 28 2023 | 1:23 PM IST

