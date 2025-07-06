Sunday, July 06, 2025 | 06:32 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / India News / BPL families in 10K villages being linked to govt schemes: Rajasthan CM

BPL families in 10K villages being linked to govt schemes: Rajasthan CM

Addressing a programme in Padru village of Balotra, Sharma said every social evil can be eradicated through education

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said Saturday that 'BPL' families in 10,000 villages are being linked to government schemes.

Press Trust of India Jaipur
1 min read Last Updated : Jul 06 2025 | 6:31 AM IST

Chief Minister Bhajanlal Sharma said Saturday that 'BPL' families in 10,000 villages are being linked to government schemes, which will bring positive change in the lives of the poor and deprived.

Addressing a programme in Padru village of Balotra, Sharma said every social evil can be eradicated through education. The government is making efforts at various levels for the education of boys and girls, he said.

Under the Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya Garibi Mukt Gaon Yojana, Below Poverty Level families in 10,000 villages are being surveyed and government schemes are being extended to them. 

Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur was also present at the event.

 

Sharma also addressed a public meeting organised under Pandit Deendayal Upadhyay Antyodaya Sambal Pakhwada in Jodhpur district on Saturday evening.

"Our effort is that no person or family should be deprived of the benefits of government schemes," he said at the meeting.

Union Tourism and Culture Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat also attended the event.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics : rajasthan BPL poverty

First Published: Jul 06 2025 | 6:31 AM IST

