Brics Summit: Delhi gets makeover with lights, flowers, themed signages

From illuminated roundabouts and floral displays to freshly landscaped roads and BRICS-themed signages, central Delhi has been given a makeover as the national capital hosts the BRICS Summit starting Friday.

Officials said decorative lighting has been installed at several locations, including Patel Chowk, Windsor Place, Mandi House, Teen Murti, Lok Kalyan Metro Station and the PMO roundabout.

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) has also installed LED signages carrying the BRICS Summit logo and put up summit-themed posters on street-light poles along important routes.

The civic body has stepped up beautification, lighting and horticultural works across its jurisdiction, with a focus on routes linking the airport and designated hotels with the summit venue, Bharat Mandapam, in the heart of the city.

The 18th BRICS Leaders' Summit 2026 will be held on September 12 and 13, with India hosting the meeting as chair of the grouping.

Key leaders of BRICS member and partner countries, along with outreach invitees, are expected to take part in discussions on strengthening cooperation and key global and regional issues.

Seventeen major roundabouts, at least a dozen hotel premises and 10 prominent NDMC buildings are being illuminated as part of the preparations, officials said.

Trees, shrubs and landscaped areas around important hotels and along key roads are also being illuminated.

In addition, the NDMC has completed verification of streetlights along all summit-related routes and replaced faulty lights identified during the exercise. Around 350 electrical panel boxes along roads have also been given a facelift with BRICS-themed branding.

The lighting arrangements come alongside an extensive horticultural drive, under which more than 15,000 potted ornamental plants are being placed at prominent locations across New Delhi.

Floral boards are being installed at 15 locations and floral fountains at nine others, while landscaping, plantation, pruning and trimming of hedges and shrubs have been intensified along major avenues and VIP routes, officials said.

The NDMC has also stepped up work at the BRICS Friendship Rose Garden in Chanakyapuri, which was established in 2016 when India hosted the summit and has 107 varieties of roses.

Landscaping, pruning, grass cutting and decorative floral arrangements are being carried out at the garden and along surrounding routes in the diplomatic enclave.

The broader preparations have also seen the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) and the Public Works Department carry out joint inspections of key areas, including Bharat Mandapam, Sarai Kale Khan, Lodhi Road, Nizamuddin, Saket and Sheikh Sarai.

Officials have been directed to intensify sanitation and cleaning work and ensure adequate deployment of workers and machinery along identified routes and other important locations.

The preparations are part of a wider effort by Delhi authorities to spruce up public spaces and ensure the city is ready to receive delegates and visitors for the summit.

India assumed its fourth BRICS chairship on January 1, with its 2026 presidency guided by the theme, "Building for Resilience, Innovation, Cooperation and Sustainability".