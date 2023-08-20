C'garh CM gives Rs 2,000 cr to welfare scheme beneficiaries, Sonia hails

Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel on Sunday transferred Rs 2055.60 crore online into the accounts of beneficiaries as part of the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana and other schemes in an event in which senior Congress leader Sonia Gandhi in a video message hailed him for making the dreams of the former prime minister come true.

The function took place on the birth anniversary of Rajiv Gandhi, which was observed as 'Sadbhavna Diwas' by the administration.

A state government release said Rs 1,810 crore was transferred as second instalment under RGKNY, Rs 168.63 crore under Rajiv Gandhi Bhumihin Krishi Majdoor Nyay Yojana (RGBKMNY), Rs 66.21 crore to Rajiv Yuva Mitan Clubs, Rs 9.65 crore to the beneficiaries of Godhan Nyay Yojana and Rs 1.11 crore under Mukhmantri Parab Samman Nidhi Yojana.

In her video message, Sonia Gandhi said the Baghel government had made the dreams of Rajiv Gandhi come true by improving the living standards of all sections of society, which was the finest tribute to the late PM.

She said progress in agriculture was essential to tackle poverty in the country and the Chhattisgarh government had taken concrete steps due to which the financial condition of several lakhs farmers in the state had continuously improved.

"There is a ray of hope in their lives and happiness in their families. I am happy that apart from government subsidies under the Rajiv Gandhi Kisan Nyay Yojana, many decisions have been taken for the upliftment of farmers of Chhattisgarh, which are an example for other states," she said.

Decisions of the state government had resulted in record production and rise in income of farmers, while meaningful steps had been taken under Rajiv Gandhi Bhumihin Krishi Mazdoor Nyay Yojana for agricultural labourers, the senior Congress leader said.

"Rajiv ji used to say India is an ancient country but a young nation. In his own words, I am young and I also have a dream. My dream is to bring India strong, independent, self-reliant and to the first place in all the countries of the world and to serve mankind," she said.

"Today, when we remember these words of Rajiv ji, it is understood that this dream cannot be fulfilled without the youth and farmers of the country. Rajiv ji had an unbreakable attachment to the farmers of the country. He had said if the farmers become weak then the country loses self-reliance but if they are strong then the independence of the country also becomes strong," she added.

Speaking on the occasion, CM Baghel said 40 lakh people in Chhattisgarh have come out of poverty in the last five years as per a NITI Aayog report.

"In Kabirdham, Surguja and Dantewada, 23 to 25 per cent people have come out of poverty. Poverty in Raipur, Dhamtari and Balod districts has now come down to less than 10 percent. This is our biggest achievement," he said.

"We brought Nyay schemes for farmers, labourers and tribals. We created opportunities for them, strengthened the rural economy. Also, the state government strengthened the infrastructure of education and health besides expansion of infrastructure in urban areas," the CM asserted.

He said paddy procurement in the state had improved and farmers were paid in time.

On the occasion, Baghel inaugurated and laid the foundation stones of 224 development works worth Rs 704 crore and flagged off 50 mobile veterinary units in Mahasamund district.