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Cabinet approves ₹13,037 crore Jaipur Metro Phase-2 expansion project

Union Cabinet approves Rs 13,037.66 crore Jaipur Metro Phase-2 project, a 41-km corridor with 36 stations, aimed at boosting connectivity and public transport in the city

“The government has also mentioned in the budget for the year 2024–25 presented in the state assembly a few days back that Jaipur Metro work will be expedited,” the official said.

Jaipur Metro | Photo: website/ www.transport.rajasthan.gov.in/jmrc

Sudheer Pal Singh New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

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The Union Cabinet, chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Wednesday approved Jaipur Metro Phase-2, a 41-kilometre North–South corridor from Prahladpura to Todi Mod, comprising 36 stations, at a total project cost of Rs 13,037.66 crore. The Rajasthan Metro Rail Corporation Limited (RMRCL), an equal joint venture between the Government of India and the state government, will implement the project.
 
The Phase-2 corridor will provide connectivity to key activity nodes, including Sitapura Industrial Area, VKIA, Jaipur Airport, Tonk Road, SMS Hospital and Stadium, Ambabari and Vidhyadhar Nagar. It includes underground stations at the airport area and will integrate with the operational Phase-1 through planned interchanges and feeder systems.
 
 
"Jaipur Metro Phase-1 records an average daily ridership of 60,000 passengers on the shorter but critical 11.64 km corridor. With the commissioning of Phase-2, the metro network is expected to witness a manifold increase in ridership, substantially enhancing the share of public transport in Jaipur," the Union Cabinet said in a statement.
 
The project has an Economic Internal Rate of Return of more than 14 per cent, indicating strong socio-economic viability, according to the statement. The project's funding is structured through equity support from the Government of India and the state government, subordinate debt and multilateral financing.
 
The metro project is targeted for completion by September 2031. The operational Phase-1 of Jaipur Metro runs along the East–West corridor from Mansarovar to Badi Chaupar, covering 11.64 km with 11 stations connecting residential and commercial areas with the central business district of the city. The Phase-2 project, planned along the North–South axis, will complement this existing corridor.
 

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Topics : Metro Rail Metro Union Cabinet

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 5:21 PM IST

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