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Home / India News / NCERT revamps curriculum committee after SC rap over Class 8 textbook

NCERT revamps curriculum committee after SC rap over Class 8 textbook

In February, the Supreme Court had taken up suo motu cognisance of the Class 8 Social Science textbook, which discussed a section on Corruption in Judiciary

SC, Supreme Court

Supreme Court (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 08 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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The NCERT has reconstituted its curriculum committee after being rapped by the Supreme Court over a section on "Corruption in Judiciary" in the now-withdrawn Class 8 Social Science textbook, officials said on Wednesday.

The high-powered, 20-member National Syllabus and Teaching Learning Material Committee (NSTC) of the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) includes IIT Madras Director V Kamakoti; Indian Council of Historical Research Chairman Raghuvendra Tanwar; former Vice-Chancellor of the National Law School of India University R Venkata Rao; and Amarendra Prasad Behera, Joint Director-in-Charge, Central Institute of Educational Technology,NCERT. 

Earlier, the panel had 22 members.

 

Following Supreme Court orders, three members have been removed from the NSTC. These are Michel Danino, former guest professor at IIT Gandhinagar; M D Srinivas, chairman of the Centre for Policy Studies, Chennai; and the late Bibek Debroy, former chairman of the Prime Minister's Economic Advisory Council.

"Reconstitution of NSTC has been undertaken to strengthen it through necessary updates," a senior official said.

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The committee is empowered to develop school syllabi and teaching-learning material, including textbooks for Grades 3 to 12, and if required, to appropriately revise the existing textbooks of Grades 1 and 2 to ensure a smooth transition from Grade 2 to 3.

In February, the Supreme Court had taken up suo motu cognisance of the Class 8 Social Science textbook, which discussed a section on "Corruption in Judiciary". 

The court later imposed a "blanket ban" on the use of physical or online copies of the said textbook.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Supreme Court NCERT NCERT curriculum

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First Published: Apr 08 2026 | 2:51 PM IST

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