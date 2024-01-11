Sensex (    %)
                        
Calcutta High Court dismisses PIL petition after attack on ED officers

The HC concluded that the ED had the technical expertise and power to protect its officers and was not 'helpless'

HC nullifies acquisition of 50 acres land in Baruipur in WB

BS Web Team New Delhi
Last Updated : Jan 11 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

The Calcutta High Court has dismissed a public interest litigation (PIL) petition regarding an attack on the Directorate of Enforcement (ED) officers during raids related to an alleged multi-crore ration distribution scam, according to a report by Bar and Bench. The raids were conducted earlier this month on January 5, where ED officers were subjected to a "brutal attack" near the residence of Trinamool Congress (TMC) Party leader Sheikh Shahjahan.

Shahjahan reportedly has close ties to the current Minister of State for Forests, Jyotipriyo Mallick, who was arrested in an alleged ration distribution scam in October 2023.

Last week, when the ED arrived to raid Shahjahan's residence at Akunjipara, they were surrounded by around 200 local people. The ED was also accompanied by paramilitary forces. According to reports, all officers were attacked by the locals, with three ED members being injured.

Following the incident, CV Ananda Bose, the governor of West Bengal, called for the arrest of Shahjahan. Governor Bose received harsh criticism from the ruling TMC party after he allegedly made comments linking Shahjahan to terrorists. A PIL petition on the attack was also subsequently filed.

A bench led by Chief Justice TS Sivagnanam, however, dismissed the petition on Thursday, stating that the ED was a central agency and was not "powerless or helpless". The chief justice added that the ED had resources at its disposal, along with the powers to protect its officers and the technical expertise required. Sivagnanam concluded that the ED did not require protection through a PIL.

"We can't entertain this PIL," the Chief Justice stated, adding that if the agency itself were to approach the court seeking protection, the court would hear them.

Following the ruling, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) members staged a protest against attack on ED officials in Sandeshkhali, calling the ruling TMC state government corrupt.
 
First Published: Jan 11 2024 | 2:41 PM IST

