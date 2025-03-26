CBI conducts searches at ex-Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel's residences

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday carried out searches at the residences of former Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel in Raipur and Bhilai, along with the premises of a senior police officer and a close associate of Baghel.
The agency has not disclosed details regarding the case tied to the searches.
This comes weeks after the Enforcement Directorate (ED) conducted searches at Baghel's residence in connection with an alleged liquor scam.
On March 10, the ED searched the premises of the Congress leader as part of a probe against his son, Chaitanya Baghel. Around 14-15 premises had been raided at the time as part of an ongoing investigation into the alleged liquor scam, with proceeds of crime exceeding Rs 2,100 crore.
Chhattisgarh Police has also filed a case against Baghel in connection with the ₹6,000 crore Mahadev Online Book app scam. The Economic Offences Wing (EOW) registered the FIR on March 4, accusing Baghel of cheating, criminal conspiracy, breach of trust, and forgery under various sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) and the Prevention of Corruption Act. Along with Baghel, Mahadev promoters Sourabh Chandrakar and Ravi Uppal, as well as 16 other named individuals and several unnamed bureaucrats, police officers, and officers on special duty (OSDs) during Baghel’s tenure, have been implicated.
Bhupesh Baghel questions CBI's timing
Reacting to the CBI’s searches, Bhupesh Baghel's office posted on X, pointing out the timing of the searches, which coincided with his scheduled trip to Delhi.
The post raised concerns about the CBI's actions, questioning why the agency arrived at his residences in Raipur and Bhilai just before he was set to attend a "Drafting Committee" meeting in Delhi for the upcoming AICC session in Ahmedabad on April 8 and 9.
The post states, "Now CBI has come. Former Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is scheduled to go to Delhi today for the meeting of the 'Drafting Committee' constituted for the AICC meeting... Even before that, CBI has reached Raipur and Bhilai residence."
अब CBI आई है. आगामी 8 और 9 अप्रैल को अहमदाबाद (गुजरात) में होने वाली AICC की बैठक के लिए गठित “ड्राफ़्टिंग कमेटी” की मीटिंग के लिए आज पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल का दिल्ली जाने का कार्यक्रम है. उससे पूर्व ही CBI रायपुर और भिलाई निवास पहुँच चुकी है. (कार्यालय-भूपेश बघेल)— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) March 26, 2025