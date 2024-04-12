Business Standard
Sensex (    %)
                             
Nifty (    %)
                             
Nifty Midcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Smallcap (    %)
                             
Nifty Bank (    %)
                             

Court reserves order on CBI plea seeking five-day custody of K Kavitha

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court

Kavitha

New Delhi: BRS leader K. Kavitha being produced at Rouse Avenue Court in connection with the Delhi excise policy-linked money laundering case, in New Delhi, Tuesday, March 26, 2024. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Apr 12 2024 | 11:53 AM IST

Listen to This Article

A court here on Friday reserved for later in the day its order on the CBI's plea seeking five-day custody of BRS leader K Kavitha, arrested in connection with a corruption case linked to the alleged Delhi excise policy scam.

The daughter of former Telangana chief minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held in Tihar Jail, where she has been lodged after her arrest by the Enforcement Directorate (ED).
Click here to follow our WhatsApp channel

Special Judge Kaveri Baweja reserved the order after hearing arguments by the CBI as well as the counsel appearing for Kavitha on the application.

The CBI told the court that Kavitha was not cooperating in the investigation and was evasive in her replies.

Advocate Nitesh Rana, counsel for the accused, opposed the CBI's plea, terming the arrest as illegal.He further accused the probe agency of violating Kavitha's fundamental rights.

CBI officials had recently questioned Kavitha inside prison after obtaining permission from a special court.

The ED arrested Kavitha (46) from her Banjara Hills residence in Hyderabad on March 15.
Topics : CBI raids Central Bureau of Investigation TRS TRS leaders AAP government Delhi government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 12 2024 | 11:32 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market Live UpdatesStocks To Watch TodayLatest News LiveLok Sabha Polls LIVEGold Price TodayUPSC IES/ISS 2024 RegistrationMoody's Ratings | India Growth OutlookIPL Points Table 2024IPL 2024 ScheduleBudget 2024
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2024 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon