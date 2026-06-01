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Home / Politics / No fire at office: Education ministry dismisses Cong's 'fishy' concern

No fire at office: Education ministry dismisses Cong's 'fishy' concern

Congress raises questions after a fire at the Education Ministry's Delhi office, while authorities say the blaze was controlled and the cause remains unknown

The School of Planning and Architecture in central Delhi, where a fire broke out on Monday | Photo: PTI

The School of Planning and Architecture in central Delhi, where a fire broke out on Monday | Photo: PTI

Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

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The Congress on Monday expressed concern over the fire that broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office in central Delhi, and said the development is "very fishy".

A fire broke out on the second floor of the Ministry of Education office located in the School of Planning and Architecture (SPA) campus in central Delhi's ITO area, an official said.

No casualties have been reported.

Reacting to the development, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said the news of a fire in the Education Ministry's offices is very concerning.

"It is also very fishy," Ramesh said on X.

 

The Delhi Fire Service received a call about the blaze around 9.37 am and rushed eight firefighting vehicles to the spot.The blaze has been brought under control.

The cause of the fire has not yet been ascertained, officials said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

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Topics : Education ministry Delhi fire Fire accident

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:25 PM IST

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