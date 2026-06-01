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CBSE OSM row: Cong seeks Education Minister Pradhan's resignation

Congress intensifies its attack on the government over the CBSE OSM controversy, demanding accountability and the resignation of the education minister

Dharmendra Pradhan, Dharmendra, Pradhan

The opposition party reiterated its demand that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign immediately | (Photo: PTI)

PTI
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 01 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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The Congress on Monday launched a scathing attack on the Modi government over the CBSE OSM row, saying the “Pradhan Mantri” has never been known to hold himself or his colleagues to any standard of probity or morality but the “Mantri Pradhan” should follow his “rajdharma” and immediately resign. 
The opposition party reiterated its demand that Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan must resign immediately, alleging that he had presided “over one of the biggest institutional failures in India’s education history”. 
Congress leader Jairam Ramesh shared a media report on X and said that after denying the cybersecurity vulnerabilities in its On Screen Marking (OSM) system for weeks, the CBSE has finally acknowledged that the system has been compromised.
 
But what action is it planning to take against its contractor COEMPT, he asked, adding, “not much”.

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Topics : Dharmendra Pradhan Education ministry CBSE Opposition

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First Published: Jun 01 2026 | 11:30 PM IST

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