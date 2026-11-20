The Supreme Court on Friday declined a submission to separately list a plea seeking recall of a split verdict delivered by a two-judge bench on whether challenges to the 2023 law governing the appointment of the Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) and Election Commissioners (ECs) should be referred to a larger bench.

A bench of Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant and Justices Joymalya Bagchi and V Mohana said the recall application, as well as any challenge to the reference order, could be considered by the five-judge Constitution bench already constituted to hear the batch of petitions challenging the validity of the Chief Election Commissioner and Other Election Commissioners (Appointment, Conditions of Service and Term of Office) Act, 2023.

The CJI also said the five-judge bench could consider the recall application even after the retirement of one of the judges who delivered the split verdict.

Bhushan said that the recall application should be listed before the original bench comprising Justices Dipankar Datta and Satish Chandra Sharma, which delivered the split verdict on September 23.

He pointed out that Justice Sharma was due to retire next week. Bhushan further said that Justice Sharma had a conflict of interest and, therefore, the application seeking recall of the verdict ought to be heard by the same bench.

When the CJI suggested that the reference bench could consider the application, Bhushan said the reference order itself was recalled on the ground of an alleged conflict of interest.

However, the CJI said that the issue could be raised before the five-judge Constitution bench, which has been constituted for final adjudication of the constitutional challenge to the 2023 law.

The development follows a split verdict delivered on September 23 by Justices Datta and Sharma on whether the petitions challenging the 2023 law warranted consideration by a larger bench.

The main objection was the exclusion of the CJI from the panel to select the CEC and ECs. The panel now includes the prime minister, the leader of opposition in Lok Sabha and a cabinet minister.

While Justice Datta was of the view that the challenge could be adjudicated by a two-judge bench, Justice Sharma favoured a reference to a five-judge Constitution bench, considering the significant constitutional questions involved.