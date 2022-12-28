JUST IN
AP seeks additional Rs 10,400 crore funding for Polavaram project from govt

AP CM YS Jagan Reddy sought Rs 10,485 crore from Centre as ad hocpayment for Polavaram irrigation project besides clearing Rs 2,937 crore pending bills which was already spent by State government

Topics
Andhra Pradesh | Irrigation projects

Press Trust of India  |  Amaravati 

Agriculture
Representative Image

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy on Wednesday sought Rs 10,485.38 crore from the Centre as ad hoc

payment for Polavaram irrigation project besides clearing Rs 2,937.92 crore pending bills which was already spent by the State government on the project.

Jagan who met Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the national capital submitted a memorandum of requests to the latter, said an official release here.

The Chief Minister informed the Prime Minister that the State is prepared to face any situation in the wake of the latest developments of Covid pandemic around the world.

Jagan said that even though eight years have passed since the State was bifurcated, most of the issues mentioned in the AP Reorganisation Act have not yet been fulfilled while many issues are still unresolved between the two States.

He told Modi that though a committee under the leadership of the Union Finance Secretary T V Somanathan met several times to resolve several matters. Though there was some progress, key issues still remain unresolved.

The Chief Minister asked the Prime Minister to ensure that Telangana DISCOMs pay their Rs.6,886-crore dues to APGNCO which is in "dire straits."

Jagan requested Modi to provide necessary assistance for constructing 76.9- km metro rail in Visakhapatnam for which the Detailed Project Report has already been submitted to the Centre.

He sought the Prime Minister to take a positive decision on granting Special Category Status to Andhra Pradesh which suffered "badly" after the bifurcation of the State.

Jagan requested Modi to sanction 12 medical colleges to the State which has now 26 districts.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Wed, December 28 2022. 17:21 IST

