Centre issues first set of citizenship certificates under CAA to 14 people

Union Home Secretary Ajay Kumar Bhalla on Wednesday handed over certificates under the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019 to the first 14 people in New Delhi.

The process involves granting Indian nationality to persecuted non-Muslims migrants, including Hindus, Sikhs, Jains, Buddhists, Parsis and Christians from Pakistan, Afghanistan and Bangladesh.

The first certificates were issued after applications were processed online through a designated portal.

The CAA was enacted in December 2019 but the rules under which the citizenship was granted were issued only on March 11 this year, marking nearly four years of delay.